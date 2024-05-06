Cerritos College
Students receive over $7,000 in awards and scholarships

Ifeoma Utom and Shaniah CampbellMay 6, 2024
Award recipients posing for a picture with their awards. Photo credit: Ifeoma Utom

The Art and Design Department held its very own annual awards ceremony on April 25 where students received over $7,000 in awards and scholarships for their art including the John J. DeMott award after the John J. DeMott lobby dedication.

In a separate ceremony held prior to the award ceremony in the front entrance of the Fine Arts building, the waiting lobby was dedicated to former Cerritos College student and artist John J. DeMott.

In attendance at the dedication and awards ceremony was DeMott’s family, who has been providing scholarships for art students for over the past 32 years after the passing of DeMott.

The awards ceremony started at 5 p.m. in which each department of the arts gave awards from third to first to the artists that were selected.

“For a lot of these students this is their last major event that happens, besides graduation… so this is an opportunity to highlight their training and their creativity.” James MacDevitt, director of art gallery, said.

” [Art] is a form of expression, it’s like a hobby….you don’t have to have an artistic skill…its something that can’t be replicated… so when it comes to art it is a form of individuality.” Kristie Mendez

The event concluded at 7 p.m. after the John J. DeMott awards were given out in which the recipients posed for the camera along with the family of DeMott.

Ifeoma Utom
John J. Demott's sister introduces new scholarship recipients of their annual award.

 

