Tips for Primavera Sound LA

Primavera Sound finally made its way to Los Angeles on Sept. 16 through Sept. 18. This music festival originally has been taking place in Spain since 2001. This year they managed to set up at 2 different locations.

Fans have been anticipating the wait but are you prepared? Here are some tips to help you feel extra ready for the festival weekend and these items should help you make your festival experience go as smoothly as possible.

1. What To Bring Empty water bottle (refill stations inside), Sunscreen, Your ID, Portable charger, Portable fan to stay cool in the LA heat, Deodorant and don’t forget your wristband!

2. Parking

There is no on-site parking for this festival. Make sure to get there early if you want to park on the street. Free street parking is limited.

There are also local paid private parking lots near the by. Highly recommend ride-sharing with friends or taking public transportation to get to the festival.

3. Download Primavera’s App

Before heading to the festival download their app. The app is extremely helpful in helping you know what stage your favorite artist is going to be at. The time schedule for each artist is also posted.

There is also a way to personalize your own schedule for the artist you want to see. A map is also provided to know where the stages are, the food and beverage area, and the bathrooms.

4. Bag policy

No big bags are allowed. Small purses and clutches and be no bigger than 4.5” x 6.5”. That with and without the strap of the purse. Clear bags are allowed on the festival site as well.

Highly recommend taking a clear bag. They will turn you away if you take inappropriate sizes so don’t risk it.

5. Meetup Spot

Make sure to locate a meet-up with your friends as soon as you arrive. Sometimes cellphone reception can be really bad due to the number of people there.

Festivals also get crowded and you can separate from your friends. Assigning a meetup spot can help you find your friends fast if you can’t get in contact with them.

6. Pregame

If you’re not trying to spend money on alcohol at the festival make sure to pregame. Meet up with some friends before and buy some drinks.

It’ll be cheaper and drink what you want! It’s also a good way to take cute pictures and spend some extra time with some friends.

It will definitely come out cheaper. And once you’re there you can always buy more if you please.