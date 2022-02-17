The Book of Boba Fett finale recap

WINTERHAVEN, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: Star Wars cosplayer Lisa Lower as Boba Fett poses for photos at Buttercup Sand Dunes on February 21, 2021 in Winterhaven, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

The season finale of the Book of Boba Fett is here and it does a great job wrapping up an exciting series and setting up future shows and characters.

The final episode titled “In the Name of Honor” follows up the bombing of the local bar and the supposed murder of Cobb Vanth.

The Mandalorian, unknowing that Cad Bane had a shootout with Vanth, informs Fett that the people of Freetown are on their way to help.

The trio of Boba Fett, the Mandalorian and Fennec Shand discuss what their next move will be in the ruins of the bar.

The next scene shows Cad Bane meeting with the Mayor and the Pike Syndicate leader. The Pike leader reveals that the Pikes are the ones that slaughtered Fett’s Tuscan family.

Cad Bane later uses this information to bait Boba Fett in a duel. He attempts to make things a personal matter between the two gunslingers which is how Bane likes to do his business.

Fett’s refusal to play Bane’s game reveals how far he’s come from just a cold blooded bounty hunter.

The episode also reveals the decision that Grogu makes from episode six. He arrives in Tatooine with R2D2.

Grogu is wearing his foundling armor as he is picked up by Peli Motto.

Back in Mos Espa the mods, Gamorrean guards and Black Krrsantan all patrol their different sections of the city.

Cad Bane then reveals that Cobb Vanth was murdered and that the people of Freetown are not coming.

Their conversations hint at their former history together throughout the Clone Wars run.

The three crime families of Tatooine all attack Fett’s guards at the same time successfully killing the Gamorrean guards and almost taking out the mods before Fennec saves them.

The Mandalorian refuses to abandon Boba Fett as the Pikes corner them. Despite his people shunning him Mando is a true believer in the creed of no Mandalorian left behind.

Fett sends the majordomo to tell the Pikes his intentions. Fett is here to stay and protect the people of Tatooine and bring it back to its old state. He is willing to die for his people.

Fett and Mando get into a shootout with the Pikes and when it seems that all hope is lost, the people of Freetown arrive as back up.

Fett and his side seem to have gained the upper hand until the Pikes unleash scorpion droids. Both energy and kinetic weapons are no match for the droid’s force field.

Boba Fett leaves the battle and arrives back riding his rancor, a nod to his holiday special. The rancor trashes both of the droids Fett is knocked off the beast by Cad Bane.

Grogu is able to calm the beast down using the force while Fett engages in a duel with Bane.

Bane wins the shootout but is eventually defeated by Fett’s gaffy stick that was gifted from the Tuscan Raiders.

This fight parallels how Boba is not the bloodthirsty gun fighter he was once before. He is connected to this planet and it is his job to protect it.

The episode ends with Boba walking throughout the city being greeted as the daimyo of the city and the Mandalorian and Grogu leaving together.

The final episode has everything from easter eggs, amazing cinematic details and really captures the character development of the beloved Boba Fett.