Thor Love and Thunder trailer breakdown

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: Natalie Portman of Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Marvel fans have finally been giving their first look at Marvel’s upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

The trailer was everything fans had hoped for, bringing back characters they know and love as well as teasing long awaited characters.

The trailer opens up with Thor planting his axe Stormbreaker as a sign of new beginnings. Thor narrates over this scene saying that his hands that were once used for fighting are now for peace.

Thor is resting on a planet that is unfamiliar to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. It could be that Marvel is finally revealing the only one of the nine realms we are yet to see on screen. This realm is called Alfeim, home of the light elves.

Thor also seems to be in much better shape than the last time we saw him. The trailer makes sure to show us how he did it with a training montage of the God of Thunder.

The Guardians of the Galaxy are also introduced in the trailer, fighting alongside Thor on an unknown planet. It is still unsure how significant the Guardians of the Galaxy will be to the plot.

The entire squad is there except Gamora. Only time will tell if this movie will explore her disappearance in Endgame at all or save it for the future Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

Korg was also brought back in the trailer and seems to be one of the main characters in this film. Thor and Korg were on another planet that seemed very similar to Sakaar, the gladiator planet.

This could be Marvel’s way of finally introducing Beta Ray Bill to the MCU, whose face was shown in Thor: Ragnarok.

Beta Ray Bill is a superhero in the comics who has very similar powers to Thor. He is a korbinite who defeated Thor in combat and was even worthy enough to wield Mjolnir but eventually wielded Stormbreaker.

Fans later get a tour of New Asgard, which is now a tourism theme park. The town has evolved and looks as if it is finally rebuilding.

Olympus, home of the Greek gods, also debuts as well as Zues, played by Russel Crowe. Fans are still yet to see Ares, who was also teased in Ragnarok, and the iconic Hercules who is an important hero in comics.

Marvel fans were shown perhaps the most anticipated character of this movie, Jane Foster as Lady Thor, played by Natalie Portman. Foster is seen wielding a reforged Mjolner.

It is still unexplained how she becomes Lady Thor or how Mjolner was rebuilt but it definitely was exciting to see.

The film’s main villain Gorr the God butcher, played by Christian Bale, is yet to be revealed. Like his name says Gorr looks to slaughter all gods. His hate for gods stems from his early childhood when no god answered his prayers and instead left him with struggle, starvation and the death of his loved ones.

The trailer is also filled with tons of 80’s references, from Thor and Korg’s outfits, to the music and the logo.