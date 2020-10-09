‘You’ve Got This’ review: A new Netflix movie with a stereotypical twist

Alex, an advertising creative wants to be a dad at all cost, but his wife is a lawyer on top of her career, and being a mother isn’t part of her plans. An unexpected guest will challenge their love. Photo credit: Netflix

“You’ve Got This,” directed by Salvador Espinosa, a new Netflix film that switched the “normal” gender roles for a film, is hoping to leave a lasting impression.

This Mexican romantic comedy depicts a man desperate to have a child with his successful executive wife who doesn’t feel the same way he does.

The movie starts by introducing us to Alex, played by Mauricio Ochmann, and Ceci, played by Esmeralda Pimentel, a young successful couple who work all day but still try to make special time for each other.

Starting as a very cliche romance, things start to get interesting when we get introduced the details of their personal lives and see how they both think.

You get a glimpse into both of their work and romantic life and see how much both of them need to learn about each other first before deciding on a big decision.

With Ceci being an executive for a big company and Alex an ad creative, personal time is nearly non-existent for them, but they never hope to lose that spark they have between each other.

Sometimes we don’t always get what we wish for and that seems to be a big problem for this couple when it comes to the baby talk.

Alex becomes very obsessive with the idea of having a baby, while Ceci is on the complete opposite of that spectrum.

All throughout the film, you get a glimpse into what society, or better yet men, think what being a mom is like and it ends with a beautiful twist.

The story was pretty well written. It really shows that having kids is not a game and that sacrifices have to be made in order to care for another life. Having good communication in a relationship also plays an important role in this film.

Usually, films tend to portray women as the ones wanting to be caregivers and putting their lives on pause to take that role. Not in this case. It very well demonstrated as well how roles can be reversed and should be normalized.

Many typical gender role jokes were made that could get a quick laugh out of you that made the movie more likable and grab more viewers attention, especially if you are a woman watching this.

Quick little remarks get made about how women are perceived, but those quickly get debunked which makes it so much funnier.

Both Mauricio and Esmeralda did a wonderful job of portraying these two characters. Never once did it feel like it was an awkward connection with them. It felt very real.

They made the film as if you were watching in real-time and not on a television screen, which is very much needed.

Overall this film gets a solid four out of five stars. It showed the misleading conception people have about women and their thoughts on having children while also using these tropes for comedic relief.