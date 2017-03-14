Cerritos campus home to convenient lunch options for students

Student eating a Subway sandwich in the student center on Tuesday March 7. Subway is one of the available options for students to dine at during their lunch time. Photo credit: Karina Quiran-Juarez

Cerritos College offers a variety of food options for students to choose from when they find themselves in the mood for something to eat for lunch on campus.

Some of those options include pre-packaged snacks and meals in the college Bookstore or Elbow Room, Frantone’s Pizza, Subway and even the Culinary Arts Cafe.

Culinary Arts Cafe is open from Monday to Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and located in the Student Center.

There are four distinct menus that the cafe rotates through with a different one getting picked each month.

Connie Laurencio, Biology Major, mentioned, “I buy from Culinary Arts, because it has more options.”

Additionally, Culinary Arts employee Danielle Rogacion said, “Pastas and sandwiches” are the most popular items on the menu.

She also went on to mention that there are quite a number of food options that are fixed on each menu due to their popularity some of those include the Chinese Chicken Salad, Chicken Cranberry Apple Salad, Caprese Sandwich, and even the Grilled Chicken Sandwich.

Culinary Arts is quite busy throughout the day, with its busiest times being right when it opens and nearing the end of the day.

Subway, which is located in the food court is also quite popular among students during lunch.

Christian Mezza, Chemical Engineering Major stated, “I get Subway. It’s the fastest way to get food […] plus the toppings and vegetables have variety.”

Similarly Bryan Lopez, Undecided major, said that he also buys Subway for lunch “because it’s convenient.”

There are also restaurants on campus where students can purchase burgers, coffee and even pastries.

Barbra Munyo who is majoring in Social Work enjoys eating on campus; she usually gets french fries and fruit bowls, also because “it’s convenient and faster.”

Aside from the restaurants on campus, students can also purchase snacks to eat from the Bookstore or Elbow Room.

Nicole Cabral, Nursing Major mentioned that while she doesn’t buy lunch items to eat on campus she, “Usually [buys] snacks…granola bars, chips […] because it’s convenient.”

Along those same lines, Sean Keys Criminal Justice Major said, “I mainly eat their snacks. They taste good.”

Overall, students of Cerritos College purchase and eat a variety of different meals or snacks when having lunch on campus.