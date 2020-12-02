Local communities kick-off the holiday season with virtual celebrations

City of Signal Hill Virtual Tree lighting Ceremony will be held via facebook live. For the little ones who will still want to talk to Santa, there will be virtual sessions by appointment only.

COVID-19 has altered every aspect of our lives, from how we conduct business to how we celebrate the holidays. Various cites host holiday kick-off celebrations that usually include photos with Santa, food for purchase and holiday drinks and even fake snow to get you in the mood for the holiday season.

This year, many communities are going virtual with some of their celebrations and there are a socially distant and responsible in person activities.

City of Lakewood

Lakewood will be hosting a virtual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 pm. The live broadcast can be viewed by tuning into Lakewood’s City TV Channel 31 on Spectrum and Frontier or Channel 99 if you have AT&T. It can also be viewed online at www.lakewood.org/CityTV.

This online event will include holiday carols by a Mayfair High School choral group, a special message from Santa Claus for all the Lakewood children and a raffle of five $100 gift cards as a thank-you for those who generously donated to Project Shepherd between Oct. 1 and Dec. 2.

In addition to the tree lighting, Lakewood is also sponsoring a Holiday Fireworks show. This part of the festivities will take place at three location across the city: Holmes Elementary, Lakewood High School and Artesia High School.

Click here for more information.

City of Norwalk

Norwalk will be hosting its virtual tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 6-8 pm. Held on Zoom, it will include a visit from Santa Claus and some local dignitaries to help light up the huge Christmas tree. If you log on you will be able to see some other holiday characters. The zoom meeting log in information is 998 589 9090.

Norwalk is also inviting its young residents to send a wish letter to St. Nick at the North Pole. Santa will answer all letters from each little person received.

Get out those pens and pencils and send Santa something from Dec. 7-11. A special mailbox will be located in front of Norwalk’s’ Arts & Sports Complex at 13000 Clarkdale Avenue.

Click here for more information.

City of Downey

Downey will be hosting a Candy Cane Lane drive-thru event on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Downey Civic Center, 11111 Brookshire Avenue. You can see Santa and get some free holiday treats.

Downey will also have phone calls from the North Pole. For your child to receive a phone call from Santa register before Dec. 7 at www.downeyca.or/PR. Santa will call on Dec. 8, 9, 10 and 14th.

Click here for more information

City of Paramount

Paramount will be hosting a virtual tree lighting celebration on Dec. 2, at 7:30 pm, via YouTube. Residents will have an opportunity to see the Sequoia tree light up and hear greeting from City Officials.

Paramount will also host Santa Train. Santa Train will follow a traditional route through neighborhoods in Paramount. The train will roll through the neighborhood without stopping giving onlookers an opportunity to take pictures and wave at Santa.

On Dec. 5 and 6 from 11 am – 4 pm, Paramount residents will have an opportunity to take photos with Santa.

Paramount’s annual breakfast with Santa will be held on Dec. 11 with a few COVID-19 modifications. Because of the pandemic this will be a drive-thru event and breakfast will not be served. The event will be held in the evening at 6pm in the Bianchi Theatre parking lot. Participants will receive treats and crafts.

Click here for more information

City of Signal Hill

Signal Hill will be hosting its hilltop tower tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 2, at 6:30 pm. Login to Facebook live to watch the tree light up virtually. Both before and after the tree lighting, Signal Hills young residents can have virtual sessions with Santa by appointment only. Call (562) 989-7330 for further information.