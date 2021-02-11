Inglewood Forum vaccine site distributes second doses

Workers at the Inglewood Vaccine Site give people their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Feb. 10. Afterward, they held for 20-minute observations to check for any allergic reactions.

Approximately 2,500 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 at the Inglewood vaccine site in the Forum parking lot on Feb. 10.

The second dose of the Pfizer Coronavirus vaccine became available to healthcare workers and patients 65 or older on Jan. 20. The Forum vaccination site is one of the five mega vaccination sites across Los Angeles county distributing the second shot.

The other sites are located at the Pomona Fairplex, Cal State Northridge, Six Flags Magic Mountain and the County Office of Education in Downey.

Appointments to receive the vaccine must be made through the LA Public Health Site.

Healthcare workers and people 65 or older are in the first tier to receive the vaccine. After receiving their first shot, they must wait 21 days before receiving their second dose.

Zhane Wright, a registered nurse at the Forum vaccine site, stated that it is necessary to get both doses of the vaccine to achieve 95% immunity from the virus.

Doctors, nurses and volunteers worked from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to supply patients with their second dose of vaccines.

Volunteers Monique Collins and Jason Dawson said that they volunteer once a week. This is their fourth week volunteering at this site.

Each site supplies vaccines according to the appointments each day.

“We probably have about 2,500 vaccines to distribute,” said Collins.

Public Information Officer Fabian Herrera stated, “There are 266,406 vaccines distributed as of Feb. 9, in all of LA county sites.”

Herrera also detailed the different checkpoints on the site. Before getting the vaccine, patients must verify that they are in the first tier, next they are checked for any allergies to the vaccine before patients are finally given the vaccine last.

Patients must wait 20 minutes after receiving the vaccine to ensure their body has had no negative reactions.

The process is the same for the other mega sites in LA county.

Patients must have an appointment before they arrive to ensure they will be able to get a vaccine.

While people are getting their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, some people try to stand in the way. Some anti-vaxxers have protested at several vaccine sites, preventing patients from getting their vaccines.

The protest at Dodger stadium on Jan. 30 forced the site to close early.

In response to the protests, Wright said, “It is not fair or acceptable to block someone else’s chances of getting their vaccines because of your opinion.”