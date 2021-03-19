Norwalk-La Mirada School District reopens in-person learning for grades K-5

NLMUSD plans to send students in grades K-2 back to in-person learning on March 29. There is no set plan for middle and high school students to return to campus. Photo credit: Norwalk La Mirada Unified School District

The Norwalk-La Mirada School district plans to send elementary students back to school for in-person learning after the NLMUSD School Board voted to reopen campuses. The plan is for preschool and grades K-2 to return on March 29.

Head Start and grades 3-5 will come back on April 12.

Superintendent John Lopez said, “Class sizes will fluctuate, ranging somewhere around six to 12 students per class.”

According to Lopez, the class sizes could possibly reach 16 students depending on how many choose to return.

Parents and guardians can choose whether they want their child to return to in-person classes or to continue remote learning.

According to the district website, the students who return to in-person classes will be put in two separate groups by the district. Group A will attend in-person classes Monday and Tuesday while Group B will attend in-person classes Thursday through Friday.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the safest environment for students, the NLMUSD is requiring everyone returning to campus to wear a mask at all times.

The website also emphasized that all safety and health protocols in each school’s COVID-19 plan must be followed. Temperature checks will be mandatory before entering campus as well as daily self-screening at home.

Lopez said, “Hand sanitizers will be available for students all throughout campus. They will have touchless sensors to avoid any spread.”

Each desk for students will have shields to prevent any unnecessary contact with other students. Air conditioning has also been improved to aid in the safety of everyone on campus.

Lopez stated the district has no set plan for middle and high school students to return to campus. If Coronavirus cases continue to decline, it is possible for them to return sometime in April, but still nothing is guaranteed.