Norwalk City Hall expands appointment hours as COVID-19 surge subsides

Norwalk City Hall expanded appointment hours on April 6, 2021. Appointments at city hall can now be made Mon – Thu and every other Fri between 9 am and 5 pm. Photo credit: Vincent Medina

As the COVID-19 surge subsides, the Norwalk City leadership team has decided it is safe to return city hall appointments for all working business days starting April 6.

The general public can now make appointments at city hall every Monday to Thursday and every other Friday between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Appointments were previously restricted to Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The city leadership team, which includes the city council, city manager and executive team, reviewed information from the LA County Department of Public Health to determine it was safe to expand city hall appointment hours.

Visitors are still required to wear a face mask, submit to a temperature and symptom check and social distance.

“Most Facilities are open for appointments,” said Lieutenant Eric Wosick, acting Emergency Manager for Norwalk.

“For those that aren’t, there isn’t a concrete timeline for when they will reopen, but the city will continue to assess health guidelines and COVID-19 impacts to make those determinations.”

City officials are prepared to modify appointment hours again, as doctors and health officials warn of a potential “fourth wave” of COVID-19 infections.

“The city is fully prepared to modify operations as necessary to comply with changing conditions and health protocols,” said Mayor Jennifer Perez.

In March, there was one reported case of COVID-19 among city employees, which is a major decrease in cases from previous months.

“The drastic reduction in COVID-19 cases among employees mirrors the reduction in cases that we saw in our region over time,” said Wosick.

“I attribute it to a combination of fewer gatherings at home, stricter adherence to COVID-19 protocols when away from work and the expansion of vaccine availability.”

Perez and Wosick also stated that they are fully vaccinated. They both feel it is the most effective way to stop the spread of the virus and keep their loved ones safe.

“It is not a requirement for employees to receive the vaccine, but all employees are eligible and encouraged to be vaccinated,” Perez said.

“To accommodate vaccine appointments, every employee is provided two hours of administrative time.”

While city hall has expanded appointment hours, other events and programs are canceled through July 5.

“According to [the] current LA County Public Health order, large social gatherings are not permitted,” said Mayor Perez.

“The city will continue to offer smaller, modified events, such as drive-thru and virtual events that comply with the health order.”

Perez referenced the virtual and drive-by events the recreation department hosted for Easter and the parking lot bingo at the Norwalk Senior Center on April 15.

Wosick anticipates there will be a virtual event for Memorial Day on May 31.