Car erupts into flames adjacent to the Norwalk Town Square

A Chevy sedan catches fire across the street from Norwalk Town Square on April 29, 2021. LA County Fire Station 20 arrives quickly to extinguish the flames Photo credit: Vincent Medina

Vincent Medina
May 4, 2021

A Chevy sedan erupted into flames across the street from Norwalk Town Square at approximately 6 pm on April 29. Within minutes the Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 20 responded to the incident and put out the flames.

The fire’s thick black smoke could be seen from blocks away as Fire Captain Scott Miller and his team worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

Miller said the fire was unintentional and caused by an electrical issue.

Firemen from LA County Fire Department Station 20 work quickly to extinguish a car fire across the street from Norwalk Town Square. The vehicle burned in the fire on April 29, 2021. Photo credit: Vincent Medina

“The owner pulled over because he smelled something, then looked in the trunk and saw flames. He tried to put it out, but it got away from him,” said the fire captain.

Miller reported there were no injuries in the fire.

“My speaker was on fire,” said Robert Guzman, the owner of the vehicle.

“I smelled smoke, so I pulled in right here, I opened the trunk, and my speaker was on fire. I only had the speaker for a few weeks.”

A Chevy sedan burns after a speaker in the trunk catches fire. The vehicle burns across the street from the Norwalk Town Square on April 29, 2021. Photo credit: Vincent Medina

Guzman left the scene, but his mother, Maria, arrived on the scene later to assist with additional paperwork and questions with law enforcement.

“He bought this car about two weeks or so ago. I was shocked,” said the mother. “I was relieved when he said he was safe and uninjured.”

Vernola’s Towing Service takes the vehicle to their yard, where it will later be disposed in a junk yard. The Chevy sedan burns after a speaker caught fire in the vehicle’s trunk on April 29, 2021. Photo credit: Vincent Medina

Once the fire department left, Vernola’s Towing Services arrived to take the vehicle away. Since there was nothing to salvage from the car, it will eventually be taken to a junkyard for disposal.

Pedestrians watched as the charred vehicle was towed away.

Vernola’s Towing Services is owned by the family of former Norwalk Mayor Luigi Vernola, who died from COVID-19 complications on January 1.