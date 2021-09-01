Last small business pop-up shop held at Norwalk Town Square

Jaden Avila, 10, sells his products to customers during a small business pop-up event on Aug. 28, 2021. He sells slime, key chains and toys at his business, Jaden’s fun zone. Photo credit: Vincent Medina

The final small business pop-up shop was held at Norwalk Town Square on Aug. 28. Business owners used this final opportunity to sell their handcrafted candles, jewelry, clothes and baked goods.

Simona Munoz has organized pop-up shops at the town square every month since January. She has decided to change venues to accommodate more businesses at her events.

“We are moving away to look for indoor and outdoor space,” says Munoz. “I’m looking into Anaheim and Orange County.”

The organizer says the outdoor space will help businesses that sell food, so people can be comfortable removing their masks to eat.

For her events, Munoz reaches out to small business owners and child entrepreneurs to help them sell their products.

Jaden Avila, 10, owner of “Jaden’s fun zone” displayed his business at the pop-up shop. He sold toys, lollipops, masks and slime.

“I always wanted to sell stuff,” said Avila. “My mom found a place where kids could sell and people came to buy.”

Mayra Rojas-Narrete, owner of Lotus by Mayra, sold her soy, handcrafted, scented candles for $18. The candle scents included gardenia, mahogany, lemongrass and an orange-lavender mixture.

“I bought a gardenia scented candle, and I could never find it again. I spent years looking for the same one and then I decided to make my own,” said Rojas-Narrete. “I would pour a lot of money into candles. I found that there was a really good market, and I turned it into a side hustle.”

Rojas-Narrete went through trial and error to create her candles, but eventually found the right way to make her product with material made in the U.S.A.

Arely Brismo sold handcrafted jewelry from Guadalajara at the business BH Jewelry. She says her childhood friend makes the jewelry, and they each sell at their business.

“I bought some jewelry from her, and some people asked if I was selling them. A year later, here I am,” said Brismo.

BH Jewelry sold bracelets, initial necklaces, and “evil eye” bracelets. Brismo says the eye in the bracelet absorbs the bad energy around a person, and cracks when it is full.

“I’ve had two bracelets crack on me,” said Brismo. “They are my best seller.”

Other notable entrepreneurs include Barbra Cuevas’ business, Me.You.Us., which sold handmade lotions and body scrubs for women. She says the creams are made to help women feel good from the inside and out.

Angie Aceves promoted her business, Angel Eyes Design, by selling customized mugs and reusable cups. Aceves said she also makes them for parties and other events.

Munoz tells her vendors to continue selling their products at other events while she looks for a different venue to hold her pop-up shops.