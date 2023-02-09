‘Spoken Word Sunday’ comes back with a bang

What is Spoken Word Sunday? Let ThaPoet say a poem to find out.

“Spoken Word Sunday” is a lovely poetry lounge in Long Beach that dates back to late 2017 and came back from COVID on Jan. 29.

This event only happens once a month at the end of every month, so the community gets highly involved and gets on stage to perform.

“Spoken Word Sunday“ not only does poetry but also let other forms of art such as singers and rappers.

The atmosphere of the place really brings out the best in people because they genuinely want to listen to the poems of the people.

Robert “ThaPoet” Williams is responsible for organizing this great safe place for people to express how they feel.

Before Robert was called “ThaPoet” he was “YungRob,” a man trynna make it in the rap industry but it didn’t happen for him so he transitioned to strictly poetry and changed his stage name.

Williams has a natural look for being well-dressed with his outfits, he likes to wear a clean tuxedo particularly gray with clean Stacy Adams shoes.

“Since I’m not “YungRob” anymore I choose to dress as if I’m ready for business every day because you don’t know who might see you and want to discover you.”

Due to the pandemic being vital as it was, the event was shut down for three years but just recently they rebooted back on the scene again and are ready for the rest of the year.

Not only you can say poems and the crowds react but there are vendors to help serve the community like shirts, juice, and even alcohol for the ones of drinking age.

“This journey of providing Spoken Word Sunday wasn’t easy,” Robert says.

Robert has been trying to figure out ways to open up a venue like this one for years.

Williams is mostly known for saying his poems on the local metro blue line as a donation.

The art of his craft is excellent because people are receptive to his poems and want to donate a huge load of money to help support his dream of doing poems.

Williams’s passion for poetry truly has made him a local celebrity in his community, Kendrick Lamar gave him a shout-out through mutual friends.

The Former Mayor of Compton, Aja Brown, loves his poems and she says his poems bring life to people who have been struggling with traumatic life events.

Williams wants heavy promotion on this event because he feels this should be spread out all over the county.

“As long I can get up and walk I can see myself still performing for the people through my poems, there is no quitting through poetry I think so,” he said.

Williams said by the end of the year he hopes that “Spoken Word Sunday” spreads out and gets well known like Def Poetry Slam.

To keep up with “Spoken Word Sunday,” look at their Instagram as they post their events and speakers on there!