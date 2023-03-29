Arthur’s Restaurant is a “home away from home”

A view of Arthur’s restaurant from the outside, which the sign says, “Greatest food in town.”

Arthur’s Restaurant is the spot for any occasion whether it be taking someone on a cute date, treating the family to breakfast, grabbing a quick bite of breakfast or brunch to start off your day.

Located off Lakewood and Telegraph in the city of Downey, this historic restaurant fills stomachs with delicious food at a good price from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.

Right when you walk in you are treated like you are part of the family.

One thing you notice is how small the restaurant is but this just makes the dining experience feel more cozy and intimate.

“Every time I walk into Arthur’s I get a home feel. I feel like I’m at home getting a home cooked meal. It’s the best breakfast in town,” Matt Perez said, a former frequenter of Arthur’s.

Perez, who just finished enjoying his go to meal, talked about how he loved coming here throughout his time high school.

“Me and my friends would eat here before every match. It would fuel us up and have us ready for a long day of golf. When we ate there we knew it was game day,” Perez said.

The menu has lots of great items like omelets, biscuits and gravy, steak and eggs and any other regular breakfast items.

If you’re a fan of sausage they also have a “house made sausage” which you can order Polish or Italian.

Not only does this spot have great breakfast but it also has an amazing selection of brunch options with some favorites being soup and salad with a half a sandwich, steak and a good old bacon cheeseburger.

They also have a great variety of Mexican and lunch menu items you can choose from like huevos rancheros, chicken fajitas and chilaquiles.

When you order, you can’t forget the drink.

Arthur’s has been serving fresh squeezed orange juice for decades, but that’s not even the star of the show.

You can’t visit Arthur’s without ordering an orange Julius and this sweet and delicious treat isn’t what you think.

It’s a thin and icy drink with a frothy consistency that you’ll fall in love with after the first sip.

“Every time I come here I have to order an orange julius, it’s my go to, it’s the best,” said Elijah Caldera, a longtime customer.

Caldera said he doesn’t come often but when he does it reminds him of coming with his mom and brother growing up because they would come before school if he was getting his school work done.

Once you’re done eating, you get the feeling you just visited a family member’s house.

Arthur’s is a must try if you’re debating on what to eat or want to try something new.

The restaurant is small so get there early. If not, they’ll have the next table ready for you in a flash.

This is definitely my new go to breakfast spot and I would rate this place a 8/10 because the food and the environment made me feel like I was a regular and I loved every minute of it.