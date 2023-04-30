Lilliana Villines rocks out Harvard & Stone effortlessly on stage

Wrapping up the show hope all who seen it enjoyed themselves. Photo credit: Samuel Carey

Harvard & Stone is a local rock club in Hollywood where artists get on stage to perform their music in front of a crowd.

The club welcomes upcoming performers and season veterans looking for networking opportunities.

A talented 26-year-old woman from Van Nuys named Lilliana Villines proved to be one of the night’s highlights.

The bass player used her finesse with the instrument to invite the crowd into her rhythm and got most of them tapping their foot along in time.

She performed five songs for the audience and was met with heavy cheers.

Villines had not performed for five months prior, leading to some reservations about winning over a crowd, but she ultimately surprised even herself.

As she neared the end of her set, she was hit with chants for “one more song” and was moved to debut a song called “Acquaintance.” The crowd reception seemingly guarantees it will become something of a staple for the young artist.

“I felt like today was going to suck, I did my sound check and I still felt like it was going to suck until my boyfriend told me to meditate so after I felt better,” said Villines.

Villines boyfriend (Eli Goss) is the engineer for her music, they both occasionally perform duets for the public and he wants to see her make it to the top.

Lilliana says that her family is her biggest support group. Her grandmother writes notes each time she visits her granddaughter to give her pointers on her performance.

Lilliana has an EP coming out soon called “KillDozer,” a moniker she came to get a laugh out of during her stint as a guitar center employee.

Before her five-month hiatus, Villines released an album dubbed “Mids”, with highlights being “My Party” and “Rubber”

Lilliana is not a native to the land of heavy guitars and drums however, she emigrated over from the realm of Jazz. She performed the jazz standard “Skylark” back in 2014, the crowd was proved very receptive.

Lilliana has no idea when she would ever do jazz music again but she isn’t opposed to it, jazz is another one of her favorite genres of music.

People in attendance called a natural-born talent for knowing how to sing so soft and lovely, the compliments made her proud to be a part of the headline.

The craftiness of how Villines plays her guitar brings out a mellow soft sound to peoples ears, her singing ability goes beautifully along with her strumming of her bass guitar.

Lilliana Villines has a promising career in music especially in the genre of alternative rock, with her charisma, stage presence, and excellent delivery she can only excel.

With the support the she gets from her family and friends Lilliana Villines will be memorable by her tireless dedication for excellence one day her success will a dream come true.