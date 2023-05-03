Soul Circus finally made it to Compton

Universoul Circus has been in business for over 28 years and still going strong in the United States.

The black owned business has earned acclaim in many states from the performances that they put on.

The origins of the entertainment titan date back all the way to 1994 in Atlanta, GA with one man named Cedric Walker, who had a dream to build something great for the community to enjoy.

During the 70’s, Walker moved to Alabama to assist his uncle with show business by being the stage manager and production for groups like “The Commodores and Jackson 5”.

Come 1993, Walker’s journey for talent for his burgeoning circus idea would take him across the world, leading him to South Africa, Brazil, and Trinidad.

One year later in 94′ the circus came to fruition and held it’s inaugural outing in a parking lot at the Atlanta Fulton County Stadium.

The circus was growing rapidly each year by 1997 the company had a 10-city tour, in 1999 19 cities, and by 2005 they traveled to 31 cities all over America.

In 1998 the enterprise received an Emmy- Award-winning special on HBO, which focused on how it integrated hip hop into its product.

Universoul Circus is sticks out from their competitors with their faith based approach. These Christian attitudes within the organization can be traced back to founder Cedric Walker.

Being that it is a Christ-based company at the end of every show all of the carnies hold hands together and remark “We all belong” and then a quick speech about God.

The entertainment itself` leaves little to be desired, as each performer acquitted themselves admirably at these death-defying stunts

The majority of the performers were predominately of African descent, though some were Colombian and South American.

This circus was exciting to see many people from different cultural backgrounds come together as one to put on a show for the crowd.

Every circus needs a a ringmaster or host for better lack of the words and who is best to be the ringmaster with out having Donald “N.O” Long and Cheyenne-Rose Dailey.

Though, these are rookies compared to the original ringmaster, “Casual Cal” and his sidekick Zanda “Zeke” Charles who are the duo most fans are familiar with, but their torch passing to a new generation still proves to be a big hit with audiences.

People in attendance loved the Caribbean limbo performers when a woman was limboing over a stick that was on fire.

Universoul Circus will always be a nostalgia event for anyone who went while they were still in their youth, it brings fond memories that can make anyone be glad that they were apart of.