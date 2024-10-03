Por Vida Los Angeles market celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

The Por Vida Los Angeles market hosted a celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 28 from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Por Vida is a family event that includes various local business vendors, lowriders, music, an art gallery, a photo booth and more.

Monica Cardona, a vendor from Groovy Silk, a family-owned and operated silk screen company, said “We’re here because it’s like we’re promoting small business, family-owned operated gigs and just giving back to the community. I think [the Por Vida event] is good, I think it’s great to build culture.”

At the event, there was also an indoor space with an art gallery, a place for tattoos, piercings and more small businesses.

“I have been piercing for about four years now. I really like the art of being able to customize somebody’s body, ear, or nose. I feel like a lot of the piercings help you get your personality out more – you know, if you feel good about how you feel outside, you feel good inside,” Emilio Olivier, a body piercer, said.

Olivier continued, “Hispanic Heritage Month means a lot to me because I come from parents who are immigrants, and they tried their best to bring us up and I’m just trying to honor them and keep pushing forward. I have a family of my own, two kids and I want them to be proud of being Chicano – to know the culture, speak Spanish, know about themselves and just where they come from.”

During the event, there was a space for face painting, food and drinks.

When asked about what she thought of the event, Jazline Belasques, an event attendee, said, “It’s definitely a vibe – stuff I’m into, like all the oldies, lowriders and stuff like that.”

Reyna Lopez, a vendor from Con Amore Fleur, shared, “The reason we came to this event was to be a part of something great and just be able to meet new people.”

“Hispanic Heritage Month to me, as a first-generation Latina, means that we have everything for ourselves on behalf of our parent’s back and I’m just so proud to be able to get the opportunity to come to this country – sin miedo y con ganas, everything is possible,” Lopez said.

Once the sun went down people gathered to dance in celebration as the DJ played music.

Nicol Barrios, a vendor from Rare but Vintage, shared her thoughts about the event.

“I’m from Guatemala so this is what street markets look like and it also has that same vibe so it’s very cute – I love it, ” said Barrios.

She said that what brought her to the event was the community and putting new fashion and accessory pieces out.

“We don’t have a local shop just yet. We are still doing custom orders, and we go to different markets. We just had a collaboration with J Balvin. So overall, we are trying to push the brand toward different horizons,” said Barrios.

Another vendor, Sherlin Sanchez from Shop Sherlin, shared about her shop and why she came to the event.

“I’ve been vending here, at Por Vida, since their first event. My shop is a crochet shop so mainly what I advertise is my crochet flowers, so I host a build-your-own bouquet station,” said Sherlin.

“I like vending here because of the environment,” continued Sherlin.

Frederick Carlos, a vendor from I am happy, shared a similar perspective about the event.

“I love this event. It’s very fun. It’s just all love, everyone just supports each other – good music and good vibes,” said Carlos.

The next Por Vida event is on Oct. 12 and the location is to be determined.