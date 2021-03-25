April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month
JACQUELINE:
Hi I’m Jacqueline Cochran and I’m the News Editor for Talon Marks. I’m here today with Angel Gray, who is Cerritos College’s campus victims advocate. Angel, I know that April is sexual assault awareness month. Tell me why it’s important to Cerritos College.
ANGEL:
Sexual Assault Awareness Month is a national event that brings awareness to issues around sexual assault, harassment and abuse. These issues impact millions of students every year, which makes it a relevant topic for our campus. If you would like to learn more, you can email me at [email protected] or you can learn more about upcoming events through Falcon safe on Cerritos Colleges’ webpage.
JACQUELINE:
Well, thank you so much for joining me today Angel. And don’t forget everybody, April is sexual assault awareness month.
