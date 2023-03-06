Let’s Chismear Episode one: Nepotism babies
March 6, 2023
Sophia: Hi my name is Sophia
Diana: Hi I’m Diana, and welcome to Let’s Chismear
Sophia: Yeah
Diana: We decided to do a little segment on our podcast cuz we had a lot of fun with the first one.
*Laughter*
Diana: Even though we get shy
Sophia: So we decided to do more episodes on anything really, we just want to chat
Diana: We just want to Chismear
Sophia: yes
Diana: So topic for today, do you want to tell them?
Sophia: We’re going to be talking about nepotism babies, we all love nepotism babies.
Diana: Period, If you don’t know what a nepotism baby is google defines it as the practice among those with the power to influence favoring relatives or associates. Especially by giving them a job, damn I stuttered so much
*laughter*
Sophia: Um so we’re just gonna say what our favorite nepotism babies are and which ones we don’t really like, okay I’ll start with one of my favorite ones. My favorite nepo baby is Bella Hadid.
Diana: Oh period
Sophia: Ms.Hadid
Diana: Hi I’m Bella Hadid
Sophia: I am Bella Hadid
Diana: period
*laughter*
Sophia: She’s my favorite cuz she’s just a fashion icon
Both: She is
Diana: she’s so pretty
Sophia: she is
Diana: she’s so powerful
Sophia: like anything she does people are going to copy
Diana: Yeah she’s very
Sophia: like the whole, influential
Diana: yeah
*laughter*
Sophia: like the no pants trend right now have you seen it where you just wear tights and you just don’t wear pants, I think that’s so cute and everybody’s gonna do it
Diana: She’s very powerful; like the way she just has such a strong face and like her eyes are so powerful
Sophia: I mean even if she’s obviously gotten work done
*laughter*
Diana: you said let’s keep this real
Sophia: But she’s just so you know
Diana: yeah she owns it though I think that’s why, oh see we called it
Sophia: That was scary
*laughter*
Diana: We put the curtain up and it fell right now
Sophia: We weren’t even recording Diana
Diana: We didn’t even record wtf, It’s okay, Isn’t it crazy how Bella Hadid gets a lot of hype versus gigi.
Sophia: yeah
Diana: And they’re on the same boat they’re both models, I think because she hasn’t done anything lately cuz she’s a mom now
Sophia: I mean she still models but even when they were younger first it was all about gigi but recently now its
Diana: all about Bella, dude didn’t her mom tell her to go eat an almond
Sophia: Dude I do not like her mom, her mom is Yolanda hadid she came out in real housewives and shes a former model
Diana: Canceled
Sophia: and her dad does real estate
Diana: whos a nepo baby you don’t like
Sophia: that I don’t like
*laughter*
Sophia: I got Hailey Bieber
Diana: she’s on my list too, but I don’t dislike her or hate her it just think she’s
Both: Boring
*laughter*
Diana: Yeah she’s really boring
Sophia: She could do so much more
Diana: She’s really pretty but I don’t know
Sophia: I just wish she did more, she just stopped modeling
Diana: When you hear Hailey Bieber what do you think of, I think of a lot of things
Sophia: I think of nothing
Diana: you know what’s sad I think of Justin Bieber leaving her behind when paparazzi are around
Sophia: aw omg that’s so sad
Diana: it is sad
Sophia: Oh no wait you know what I think of when she went to the Met Gala with Shawn Mendez.
Diana: Oh she slayed there, I kind of shipped her with Shawn
Sophia: Me too, okay what’s one of your favorites?
Diana: One of my favorite nepo babies is Elizabeth Olsen. I think she’s so powerful I forget she’s related to the Olsen twins like that’s really the third sister
*laughter*
Sophia: I don’t really know much about her
Diana: Um she’s wanda from marvel
Sophia: Ohhh no way! She’s related to the Olsen twins
Diana: Yeah
Sophia: I did not know
Diana: See that’s a good nepo baby is, they’re able to separate themselves from the family name and make it their own I think that’s very powerful.
Sophia: damn I did not know that
Diana: mhm and she looks like them too If you pay attention, you’re like oh yeah they are related
*laughter*
Sophia: Wait, is she older or younger than them?
Diana: I think she’s the youngest
Sophia: wow
Diana: she’s so pretty too, I think everyones pretty
Sophia: Omg you put Lily Rose too
Diana: yeah she’s on my list, I think lily rose depp is so beautiful, she is so freaking pretty like
Sophia: She’s so beautiful
Diana: but she needs to get a grip and admit that she is a nepo baby
Sophia: yeah like what is up with her she needs to
Diana: There is a quote I got from her, if you want to go to my notes
Sophia: oh yes
Diana: She told Elle magazine that she doesn’t think she’s a nepo baby because “It’s weird to me to reduce somebody by the idea that they are only there because it’s a generational thing” but the thing is it is a generational thing her dad is literally Johnny Depp. And she is a 5’3 woman that models for I forgot what show
Sophia: Channel
Sophia: Like they would never let me model for them, they would not
*laughter*
Diana: Yeah I’m 5’3 and they would laugh in my face, like get out of here
Sophia: maybe I’m a little jealous but I still
Diana: oh I am jealous I think if I was a nepo baby I would milk the fuck out of it
Sophia: oh my god yes
Diana: I will milk the most especially cuz idk you feel like some nepo babies just don’t want to be babies and that’s why they are boring
Sophia: I’m pretty sure, like oh you know who, Barrack Obama’s daughters
Diana: They so slay I want to smoke with them
Sophia: they so slay they really are they’re just living college life
Diana: For real, they’re living their best life and as they fucking should do you think they get like harrassed
Sophia: I think people just treat them like I mean they are normal people but they just treat them like they’re not
Diana: famous, you know in ICarly
*laughter*
Diana: Miranda Cosgrove, doesn’t she go to USC or something. I forgot what college she went to, I do think people would be like omg look it’s Icarly like I just said right now
*laughter*
Sophia: And she lives in Downey
Diana: yeah she’s a Downey girl, she’s like my neighbor
*laughter*
Sophia: that’s funny
Diana: I think they closed it down but there was a menchees in Downey and there was a picture of her with the cashier or something
Sophia: that’s funny, I’ve seen so many people say I’m going to go trick or treating in Downey
*laughter*
Diana: to see Miranda Cosgrove, who else is a nepo baby, Baby Keem he’s related to Kendrick Lamar
Sophia: that’s crazy
Diana: like oh my cousin is Kendrick, my cousin is Baby Keem
Sophia: you know who’s going to grow up and be a really cool nepo baby, Stormi
Diana: yeah, same with north I love her fucking TikTok’s I always forget that her comments are off I want to read them so bad
Sophia: And Penelope she’s going to be a model cuz she’s such a girly girl, her TikTok’s compared to north are so different have you seen them
Diana: Actually I don’t get Penelope’s TikTok’s I get norths, she’s fucking hilarious
Sophia: yeah north is wild, and Penelope does little tutorials, they’re very different
Diana: I’m glad that they play like little kids, cuz that was me as a child just that they have a phone to record it
Sophia: It’s good that they don’t have the comments on
Diana: yeah that’d be weird, did you see Kim Kardashian dancing to em 2
*laughter*
Diana: I wonder what north told her
Sophia: she made her do that
Diana: that was funny that was hilarious, okay who else is a nepo baby
Sophia: Matty Healy
Diana: Kkay I didn’t know Matty Healy was a nepo baby
Sophia: Matty Healy from 1975 his parents are Tim Healy and Denise they are both actors
Diana: Really what did they come out in, honestly there are a lot of nepo babies that I didn’t know were nepo babies, If you were a nepo baby what field would you pick
*laughter*
Sophia: I’d be an actress, I think I’d be such a good actress dude
Diana: Do it, I think I would be a model since I was little I wanted to be a model, I love the model aesthetic
Diana: Thank you for listening to the Let’s Chimsear podcast
Sophia: Make sure to follow Talon Marks on Spotify, Instagram and TikTok
Diana: Thank you
Sophia: bye-bye