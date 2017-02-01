Open letter to President Trump

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Dear President Trump,

Welcome to the White House as you accept your oath to office.

You stated Friday, Jan. 20 “will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.”

Personally, I will remember it as a day a man with no shown capacity to be president became our president.

You are definitely not my favorite or the one I chose.

It made me happy to see the people of America come together to protest against you and your absurd ideas on inauguration day.

You said “I will fight for you with every breath of my body and I will never ever let you down,” which I hope you mean.

“Bring back jobs, bring back our boarders, bring back our wealth, bring back our dreams” you said. I wish for this to be done in a manner where no one is deprived or causing division among our nation.

If you say the power is back to the people, please take into consideration all the voices of the American people.

Pastry Chef Duff Goldman, creator of Obama’s cake for the Commander in Chief’s Ball in 2013 posted on his twitter page, “the cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama’s inauguration four years ago. The one on the right is Trump’s. I didn’t make it.”

Really Mr. President? Be more creative than that!

There are also more important topics for you to address than having the White House spokesman, Sean Spicer, give a press conference in which he stated, “This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe.”

Stop trying to feed your ego, ambition and compete against President Obama’s inauguration crowd size, get to the real business.

Overall I wish you well and good luck.

Hope to see things being done for the better over the course of these following four years.

I have hope that you will do the best for the American people.

Also please stop your Twitter rants and do your job.

Thank you.