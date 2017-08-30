The construction on campus is a nuisance

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

I hate the construction going on campus. I hate all. Everyday you hear machinery going off on some part of campus or other. Having it going on constantly really grates on the nerves.

Then there’s the fact that the fences everywhere cut off paths and make them smaller so everyone has to squeeze through a path or take giant detours to get to classes.

Construction workers even moved a section of the fence meant to keep everyone out of the construction zone so close to the MCIS building it completely cuts off the doorway closest to the food court and student store.

The moved section also means there’s only one path available to get to the Fine Arts building, pretty much boxing in everyone who has classes in there.

Nobody can figure out what was the point was moving that chunk of fence since there’s still full access to the seating area just outside the MCIS, but everyone can tell just how annoying it is to have it there.

There’s also all the construction going on right in front of admissions and the library, covering up most of their main entrances.

Thanks to the construction going on in front of admissions we’ve lost the benches plenty of students used when they have some downtime or are waited for a ride.

All this for some pretty ugly, weird looking structures that are supposed to be awnings, but winter is coming soon and I highly doubt they’ll be finished in time for students to really enjoy the shade they’re meant to provide before then.