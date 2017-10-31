Men always want sex, right?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, states that “more than 50 percent of college sexual assaults occur in either August, September, October or November.”

We’re in November, so this is the time for people to let their voices be heard and finally put the majority of the accountability on the sex criminals.

Any time the discussion of sexual abuse against males comes up, society mimics one of Deebo’s lines from the movie Friday, [What chain!] replying, “What sexual assault?”

The U.S. Department of Defense proclaims that approximately “10,800 men are sexually assaulted every year in the military.” However, only about “1,134 men reported [sexual] attacks.”

Meaning just 10 percent of men who were sexually assaulted while in the military spoke up about it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, men are less likely to report sexual crimes against them — 1 in 71 (1.4 percent) men have reported that they had been raped.

That low percentage could be due to the fact that society collectively chooses not to believe in sexual assault crimes on males, using excuses such as “guys will have sex with anything that walks” or “he was hard, so he liked it.”

Investigators of sexual crimes often ask male victims, “Were you aroused?” This is a question female victims do not receive.

There is that factor that it is every boy’s dream to have sex with their teacher or a babysitter; so when situations come up where an adult woman has sex with an underage male, not many people take it seriously.

Age is a huge key in crimes against males.

Say for instance, if a teacher has sex with a 16 or 17 year old male, it is not completely looked down upon. In fact, it’s the opposite for the guy — he is viewed as a hero.

For comparison, if said teacher has sex with a boy who is aged 12 — the perception changes and the teacher is known as a rapist.

In both scenarios the teacher should be viewed as a rapist, because teenage years and below are the ages when people are vulnerable and prime targets to be manipulated.

If the narrative changes to a college professor telling an adult male student if he does not have sex with her she’s going to fail him, he reacts under fear of failing and has sex with her. Under California state law that is still rape!

We see male sexual assault being swept under the rug so much that it has become normality.

RAINN also noted that, “6 out of 1000 perpetrators will end up in prison.” That’s just 0.6 percent, it’s because victims don’t speak up enough for one reason or another.

The consensus has to change so that victims can get the proper help they need and deserve.

If you’re reading this, male or female and feel you have experienced sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673, it’s confidential and someone is available 24/7.

