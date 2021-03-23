Get vaccinated so we can finally return to normalcy

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was administered at a FEMA COVID-19 vaccination site at Miami Dade College North Campus. Some states are seeing delays in the distribution of the vaccine. Photo credit: Carline Jean/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS

With eligibility expanding, more people are fortunate enough to receive one of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting to realize that there is nothing to be afraid of, the vaccine is the nation’s first glimpse of hope needed to bring life back to normal after dealing with an unprecedented pandemic for almost a year.

As one of the lucky ones, I received my first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer shot and it made me feel hopeful. It made me feel like I was doing my part in helping to make things better for everybody.

Despite the many conspiracies surrounding the vaccine, I did not hesitate to get vaccinated.

Bill Gates isn’t trying to insert a chip into our body. The vaccine will certainly not alter your DNA.

Also, according to the CDC, none of the COVID-19 vaccines contain the live virus that causes COVID-19 so a COVID-19 vaccine cannot make you sick with the virus it is meant to counter.

With that said, as with most vaccines, it isn’t a cure.

It is simply an extra layer of protection that will help lower the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The media has a way of convincing people into believing negative and often incorrect information. It even caused some close people around me to worry about the vaccine.

Fortunately, we all turned out fine.

Of course, like all new vaccines, there are some “side effects.” The effects are different and can vary from person to person.

My arm was sore for about two hours after the vaccination, but that was a given.

I had what felt like an internal fever for a couple of hours, but it wasn’t painful or anything. It was mainly just annoying.

One minute I was feeling fine and next thing I know; I took a turn for the worse.

I was not fine.

For a split second, I began to worry, because I couldn’t recall a moment in my life where I’d had anything close to a fever. My body was freaking me out a bit but then I remembered I just needed to be patient and let my immune system do its job.

I trusted my body and the vaccine.

I sweat it out by covering myself with lots of blankets overnight, drank lots of water and by the time morning came around, I was good as new.

I immediately wanted everybody I know to get vaccinated. I wanted the vaccines to become available for everybody as soon as possible.

I am still waiting to receive my second dose, but I would encourage everyone to give it a try and get the vaccine when available to them.

I convinced some of my family members who were strongly against receiving it and they also had a good experience with it.

While everybody should do their research on the vaccines, it is important for people to realize that if they want a bit of normalcy back, this is one of the few steps we can take towards achieving that.

There is nothing to be afraid of.

Everybody should do their part so we can end this pandemic and save lives.