This is an image of people who were protesting the death of Trayvon Martin with this amazing-looking sign. This took place in downtown Milwaukee and the image was taken on June 17, 2012. (Creative Commons) Photo credit: Overpass Light Brigade (Creative Commons)
This is an image of people who were protesting the death of Trayvon Martin with this amazing-looking sign. This took place in downtown Milwaukee and the image was taken on June 17, 2012. (Creative Commons) Photo credit: Overpass Light Brigade

Creative Commons

Racism is here to stay

Samuel Chacko, Jaelyn Delos Reyes, and Fatima Durrani

March 23, 2022

As the battles of Russia and Ukraine progressed, one other issue started to rise. While everyone is fighting for their safety, racism is playing a part because a large group of African Americans is being treated unfairly.

While Ukrainians are trying to evacuate; including men, women, children and African Americans are being blocked from being evacuated and left out suffering in the cold worrying about their safety.

According to the article, ‘Africans in Ukraine say they’re stranded’, Africans in Ukraine are complaining of racist treatment in their quest to escape the war. They are being blocked from boarding trains and prevented from crossing borders to neighboring countries for safety.

It is unfair for Africans` in Ukraine to be feeling endangered especially during war. They are not allowed to go somewhere safe just because of the color of their skin which is unfair. Everyone is equal, but most people are still not getting that in their heads.

It seems regardless of what happens, racism is here to stay due to ignorant people who choose to be inhumane. We sadly can’t control how people think.

Although people who wish to change the mindsets of racist people try their hardest, the best we can do is let them be. The First Amendment allows everyone to feel how they feel, state what they wish and believe as they want.

As people who want to change situations of racism, we can take part in donating to those suffering such as those in Ukraine and across the world.

We can also help by sharing issues fueled by racism on social media to raise awareness; those who care about humanity will help spread the message.

Another example of racism is the Unite the Right rally that occurred on Aug.12th, 2017. This rally started because the statue of Robert E. Lee, a confederate soldier, was going to be removed because of the George Floyd protests in 2020.

The video, Charlottesville: The True Alt-Right by a YouTuber named Shaun talked about the alt-right protest and explained intricate details of the protest.

Dylan Roof and James Alex Fields ran their car into counter-protesters during this rally, which Shaun talks about in his Charlottesville video.

“The only way to tell the difference for sure is in their reactions to the murders committed by Dylan Roof and James Alex Fields,” Shaun explains, “Once the ideology goes beyond words and becomes action, fatal action…, you can no longer claim it’s just a joke, you are in all in.”

Shaun showed plenty of examples of people waving swastika flags from 28:51 through 31:00 and from 41:18 through 43:30, you hear tons of people agreeing that Hitler did nothing wrong, that we should gas the racial-slur and under a banner saying end Jewish control now.

The Charlottesville video Shaun posted will give context to the Charlottesville rally and help explain the 2017 rally.

There will always be racist propaganda that will spread, because of the huge rise of the internet.

As history continues, fascists like Hitler, Stalin and Putin all have one thing in common that most might not say. They all suppress the First Amendment and show only one, false narrative of the world.

That is how the racist ideology ultimately ends up winning and how that ideology continues to be used by different countries as time goes on.

About the Writers
Photo of Samuel Chacko
Samuel Chacko, News Editor
Samuel Chacko is the News Editor for Talon Marks covering sports, politics, news, and opinion. Sam enjoys playing video games, watching sports (UFC, MLB, NBA, and NFL), and music (Kanye, Travis Scott, Kendrick, and more). Samuel is hoping to transfer to a Cal State in 2024 and work for a prestigious Journalism outlet one day.
Photo of Jaelyn Delos Reyes
Jaelyn Delos Reyes, Staff Writer
Jaelyn Delos Reyes is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering Arts & Entertainment, News, Life, and Opinion. Jaelyn likes to read sci/fi and fantasy novels, rollerskate, and goes on random trips to the beach. Jaelyn hopes to transfer to Cal State Long Beach and continue to pursue Journalism.
Photo of Fatima Durrani
Fatima Durrani, Opinion Editor
Fatima Durrani is the Opinion Editor & c0-online editor for Talon Marks. She is a Journalism major for Pre-law, and this is her last semester at Talon Mark before she transfers to a university. In addition to reporting, Fatima enjoys singing, editing photos, creating short films and reading poetry.

Opinion

Soccer fans showing their support towards Ukraine. Photo credit: nbcsportssoccer
Politics and sports don’t mix
Local gas prices on rise with no end in sight causing pain at the pump and in peoples pockets. Norwalk 76 Gas station prices on March. 11, 2022 Photo credit: Roman Acosta
Gas prices are too damn high
The importance of social media and free press has become evident in recent world events. Free press allows us the right to report or post what we want without control.
The importance of free press
The reality of white supremacy in the U.S. have been revealed with recent hate crime cases. Photo credit: Creative Commons Photo Credit: Faunggs Photos
The harsh reality of white supremacy
So many people in Los Angeles are very full of themselves and love to show of there expensive stuff. Photo credit: @CarShowShooter
Los Angeles: City of Vanity

Top Stories

Cerritos College is allowing lecture classes back on campus. Students who take in-person classes can enter the campus and be able to interact with other students, professors and faculty members. Photo credit: Creative Commons
In-person learning boosts students’ mental health
Soccer fans showing their support towards Ukraine. Photo credit: nbcsportssoccer
Politics and sports don’t mix
Compton takes to the field to celebrate their 6-4 win in extra innings against the Falcons at home. The Falcons bested the Tartars in the series, Compton gets the road win against Cerritos on March. 12, 2022. Photo credit: Roman Acosta
Cerritos falls in extra-inning against Compton
Local gas prices on rise with no end in sight causing pain at the pump and in peoples pockets. Norwalk 76 Gas station prices on March. 11, 2022 Photo credit: Roman Acosta
Gas prices are too damn high
This was a picture of the Board of Trustee floor where you can see some of the Board of Trustee members, Dr. Jose Fierro (president of Cerritos College, who is on the left of the projector) and the moderator of the meeting (who is on the right of the projector).
Comments on Board Meeting

Talon Marks • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in