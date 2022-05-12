As war continues on with the conflict between Israel and Palestine, many children are left with mental trauma and hardly have anything to eat. The world hardly speaks out on this issue regardless of oppression taking place. Photo credit: Courtesy of Pixabay
As war continues on with the conflict between Israel and Palestine, many children are left with mental trauma and hardly have anything to eat. The world hardly speaks out on this issue regardless of oppression taking place. Photo credit: Courtesy of Pixabay

Why is the world silent on minority oppression?

Fatima Durrani, Opinion Editor

May 12, 2022

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” said Martin Luther King Jr. It’s beyond tragic how we as humans are far from unity and coexistence for all people; regardless of who they are, it’s just not that common in our society.

Russia’s war on Ukraine is a sad event full of painful stories that deserves coverage – but what about the ongoing food crisis happening in Afghanistan resulting in the malnutrition of over 95% Afghans facing food insecurity? Where is the media coverage for that?

States like Somliland are being burned to flames, lives are being lost and social media users decide to stay silent and uneducated. Yet the moment Notre-Dame de Paris had only its upper walls destroyed, most of Facebook changed their profile pictures to grieve for the loss of a property damage.

The few times that American news media outlets cover events hardly anyone knows about is oftentimes performed in a bias when covering (political) events. Take CNN, for example, where they wrote Israel had “the third attack in Israel in a week”- yet Israel is the country who killed five times as many Palestinians in 2022 then in 2021.

Where’s the social media awareness for the times Israeli police stormed into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the holy month of Ramadan and injured more than 150 Palestinians? Hardly anyone speaks out for Muslims on social media since a majority of the world sees them as terrorists rather than humans who believe in a different religion.

Every issue is equally as important, whether it’s racism, gender equality, political or religious rights. Why can’t people treat these topics equally? Why does the world hit the mute button on speaking up for justice when it comes to the oppression of minorities?

Although minority oppression is an ongoing situation, social media helps raise awareness now more than ever, which is why people need to stop being selective about who they stand up for — unless they don’t care for the rights of others. Hate crimes against Asians have been on the rise ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, and are still ongoing.

AAPI hate has sparked up ever since the COVID-19 pandemic and under former president Donald Trump's presidency. AAPI hate crimes are still occurring with little to no social media coverage.
AAPI hate has sparked up ever since the COVID-19 pandemic and under former president Donald Trump’s presidency. AAPI hate crimes are still occurring with little to no social media coverage. Photo credit: Courtesy of Creative Commons

In April, a 70-year-old Sikh man visiting New York from India was beaten up, the police investigated this as a possible hate crime. He experienced severe bruising and a broken nose. Photos of the incident showed the victim sitting in his splattered blood.

Unfortunately there was hardly any coverage or awareness spread regarding this incident on social media. Why are people silent when it comes to Sikh oppression?

If it was a white celebrity was brutally attacked, the entire world would be reporting it on social media. When the Black Lives Matter movement progressed, everyone seemed to not only make it a trend to post about, but also ensured that word was being spread daily.

It’s not fair for the world to stay silent when minorities suffer. If one truly believes in the idea of justice, they should speak up for every issue and not just one of them.

Some ways to educate oneself on current global oppression is by check non-biased news outlets, such as Al-Jazeera News, The New York Times and BBC World News. It’s important to take the first step in learning about what’s happening around the world so that you can spread messages of helping the oppressed.

We are living in a world where social media is powerful, and to be selective on who you stand up for means you don’t care for humanity. None of us are free until all of us are free.

Resources for minority oppression:

 

 

About the Writer
Photo of Fatima Durrani
Fatima Durrani, Opinion Editor
Fatima Durrani is the Opinion Editor & c0-online editor for Talon Marks. She is a Journalism major for Pre-law, and this is her last semester at Talon Mark before she transfers to a university. In addition to reporting, Fatima enjoys singing, editing photos, creating short films and reading poetry.

Opinion

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Bad Bunny attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Bad Bunny breaking barriers
A large breed black and brown dog sits up tall on an exam table while on a visit to the Veterinarian. He is facing the female Veterinarian of African decent as she pets him and attempts to make him feel comfortable before beginning the exam.
Importance of keeping pets healthy
Ojos Locos Bikini Contest by MarkScottAustinTX is marked with CC BY-SA 2.0. Photo credit: MarkScottAustinTX
Ojos Locos sports bar opening in Downey
Primary school students sitting in a classroom being taught by a teacher in the North East of England. The students are answering questions with their arms in the air.
The US needs to restructure the school system
This is a photo of Elon Musk, who just bought Twitter on April 25th for about $5 billion dollars. This photo took place when he was doing his Ted Talk in 2017. Photo credit: Steve Jurvetson
Why Elon buying Twitter is good

Top Stories

Samantha Islas starts in the circle against the LA Mission Eagles in game two. She strikes out three batters in the top of the first to retire the inning shutting out the Eagles as they leave two left on base on May. 7, 2022. Photo credit: Roman Acosta
Falcons softball advances to Super Regional round
This photo was taken during the Stress Less Week, which took place on May 9th. They created a playlist of songs to help de-stress before finals week. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko
Let’s Talk Stress Week begins
Signs and posters were waved on the corner of Lakewood Blvd and Firestone Blvd in raising awareness to a drug that killed a Downey residents son in April. Photo credit: Clarissa Arceo
Downey dad rallies for son who overdosed on fentanyl
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Bad Bunny attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Bad Bunny breaking barriers
Moses Dokes and Jamore Ward had a combination of nine K. The two pitchers were able to take care of the Lancers offense. Photo credit: Alfredo Menjivar
Falcons win on a walk-off RBI in final home game

Talon Marks • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in