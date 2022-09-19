The Queen’s dead — who cares?

The queen died on Sept. 8, but her death isn’t important to U.S. society. In courtesy of Lee Haywood. The portrait was made by John Townsend.

Queen Elizabeth II recently passed away leaving an unfortunate surprise all over the world.

Some are devastated while some do not care about her death.

Although her death brought sorrow throughout the United Kingdom, her death is not important—at least in the United States.

The queen’s death does not matter at all because of many reasons such as more important issues that are occurring today.

Issues like monkeypox outweigh her death and although the queen’s death is an important date in history, it’s not going to affect everyday life in the U.S.

According to Nature, “Out of more than 57,000 people confirmed to have had monkeypox infections, at least 22 have died, representing a death rate of about 0.04%.”

There are many people that are infected or had died from monkeypox which creates a larger effect throughout different governments while the queen’s death does not create a big change because she could be easily replaced.

Someone else will claim her place and the United Kingdom and different countries will forget about her in a few months due to other issues that need to be focused on.

There are U.S. soldiers that are risking their lives fighting in dangerous countries by encountering bombs, guns, and missiles while the queen died from old age.

The queen’s death was more than irrelevant to most Americans within the Gen-Z age range as many claims to have discovered her passing through jokes and internet memes.

For many, the death of the Queen was revealed through images of the Queen’s head split with the head of deceased rapper XXXTentacion, who died earlier in 2018, another event that was heavily satirized by internet memes.

Unlike previous examples of tragic historical events satirized by online memes, such as the attack on the World Trade Center, these jokes are created by Gen-Zers simply because it doesn’t involve them.

The general unconcern for world major world events further divides the age gap between Gen-Zers and Gen-Xers and beyond, as most Gen-Z internet humor tends to test more conservative values.

New generations would more reasonably be unconcerned about Prince Charles becoming the new head of the Royal Family, given his past of infidelity and the mystery surrounding the death of his wife, Diana the former princess of Wales.

Having been the queen for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II was an iconic figure whose long-lived life was more relevant to many older generations than her actions.

It’s strange to think Charles will be taking up the mantle, 48 years older than his mother was when she had, despite his apparent desire to stray from becoming the head of the Royal Family.

King Charles’ eldest son, Prince William will be next in line for the throne, and his son, Prince George after him — and now we’ll be saying “God save the King.”

People should stop caring so much about the queen and should care more about issues that the United States is currently dealing with.