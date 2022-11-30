I’m an Uncle Tom??? Really?!!!

Lt. Governor Rutherford Speaks at the Black Republicans Reception by Patrick Siebert at 6 Bladen St, Annapolis, Md 21401 and was taken on Jan. of 2020.

Is it really that bad for black people to vote another way than the majority? Should they get ridiculed for thinking the way that they want to think? I don’t think so.

Black Americans are predominately liberal democrats and these same democrats tend to think that conservative republicans are all about greed and selfishness.

It truly is a shame that some black people have come to be made examples out of, if they don’t think the popular way, they are automatically seen as a sellout.

A huge majority of people think that all conservatives are traitors to their people, especially in the African-American community.

Everyone, since Obama got into office African-American, felt a sense of pride that a black man was the president and he should want our support.

The issue that comes with that is if the same black person was to vote for another man who isn’t a Democrat, most give that person the side eye.

Black people have a history of calling other black people who are free thinkers for themselves “Uncle Tom” named after Harriet Beecher Stove and her novel, where plantation slave Tom cares for a little white girl after she was bedridden.

It’s quite controversial because it shows that some black people can’t have a voice of their own if it doesn’t sound like the others.

The miseducation of black conservatives can be overwhelming because a person can say all of these racist remarks against that black person all day and could possibly tarnish his/her reputation.

“For hundreds of years, Blacks have deemed some brothers and sisters sellouts because they are willing to betray their community for the favors of whites,” Paul Scott said in “The Pulse” article.

This type of thinking can stop black people from joining together on certain things when it includes their race and it makes black conservatives never want to be a part of the conversation.

Back in 2016 during the primaries, it felt like it was bad for black conservatives to support then-candidate Trump because he says whatever comes to his mind and doesn’t want anyone to think for him.

Being called a sellout, an “Uncle Tom” or preformative and even a traitor to your own race can cut deep but a person should measure a man’s actions fully before you make the final judgment.

“At the end of the day, history is recording our actions,” Scott added, “Black conservatives must decide if they want to be honored as great leaders or be eternally disgraced as betrayers of the race at the most critical hour.”

Black conservatives have the right like everyone else in America to vote the way that they want to; Black people who don’t see their vision should not have the say so to want to offend them by saying they’re not black enough.

This type of action causes division amongst black people and it never goes well in the end so get it together and don’t criticize someone’s voting choices, just because they may be a conservative doesn’t mean you know who they are.

My call to action for this is to be careful who you call a sellout because a person just may need that person to help them out in the long run.