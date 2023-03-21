Why didn’t you tell me you miscarried?

Here’s a photo of a person alone in a crowd of people walking around.

The topic of abortion will always be a difficult discussion for both parties to discuss; a woman has every right to have access to get an abortion.

Whenever the time comes if she pleases to do so, that option should be accessible to her.

That’s not the difficult part to grasp here so we can get that out of the way.

Many believe that there should be a tragic reason behind wanting to get an abortion. For instance, incest or rape but those aren’t always the case.

Sometimes both parties are simply just not ready to take care of another human life or even if the mother alone feels like she isn’t ready to be a mom yet.

A woman knows better than anyone else what she wants to do with her body at the end of the day.

If it comes to her wanting to get an abortion, then the woman is responsible to communicate those feelings/thoughts with her partner.

She should not go through a forced pregnancy if she is not ready, but it is her job to make it clear that she does not want a child and wants to get that procedure done.

“Try to remember that it’s normal for you to feel differently from your partner about this and it doesn’t mean that your relationship isn’t working,” Tommy’s a UK charity said.

“The most important thing is to be kind to each other, listen and respect each other’s way of coping.”

For a long time, believing that a woman doesn’t and shouldn’t have to explain herself or even tell her partner about making this kind of big decision…she really should.

Both individuals involved must talk it out and come up with a solution where everyone is happy —- where everyone understands where the person is coming from.

Recently, I was told a story about my mom’s coworker’s wife, who told her husband on three separate occasions that she miscarried.

The man ready to be a dad was constantly getting heartbroken when hearing this news while he was at work.

The first time she said she fell, and that’s how she lost the baby. The second time was her, noticing some spotting and her going to the hospital and them telling her she miscarried. It wasn’t till the third one, sadly he found abortion papers.

It’s pain and shock one can only imagine what a person who was being lied to so severely felt.

The next time he came to work, he broke the news to my mom about what happened. She confessed that all three miscarriages were abortions.

Not sure about the thought process behind going to that extreme of getting your partner excited about parenthood, fathers also get excited about fatherhood.

I can’t imagine that being less heartbreaking and less painful than speaking up from the very beginning of unsure thoughts about keeping the baby. Giving false hope can mentally damage a person.

My mom’s coworker ended up asking for a divorce and luckily had the courage to seek professional help.

There are similar stories out there to this and that approach can easily affect someone else’s mental health.

Couples should feel more comfortable being able to discuss and come to a decision like abortion.

Whether it be before any intercourse or after, the decision should be made together; both should feel comfortable and secure.