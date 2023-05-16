Ja Morant is throwing his career away

DENVER, CO – APRIL 19: Ja Morant (12) of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrates a clutch three against the Denver Nuggets during the first overtime at Ball Arena on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Ja Morant has been suspended from all team activities by the Memphis Grizzlies after flashing a gun while on an Instagram live, once again…

This is the second time Morant has been suspended for this action but this time the punishment will be more than just eight games.

According to several sources, Ja Morant could be facing a ‘lengthy’ suspension after the NBA investigates and finds out if he indeed did flash a gun.

Morant has had his fair share of off-court issues over the past years and it seems to be very clear that he is hurting himself more than anything.

The Grizzlies star is about entering his 5-year contract that is worth $200 million but now the future of his career looks to be in jeopardy.

Morant is one of the most exciting players to watch in today’s game, he is extremely gifted with great potential to be one of the best ever and he is choosing to throw all that away with his decisions.

He is in danger of losing his endorsement deals with Powerade and Nike, and possibly losing the opportunity of providing lifetime wealth for himself and his family.

What Morant fails to understand is that the life he portrays to live like “being bout that” or being in the trenches is a lifestyle that actual people live and would kill to live the actual lifestyle Morant lives right now.

A quote from Shannon Sharpe on “Undisputed” this morning says, “Take anybody from the streets, and they do what Ja pretends to do bang for a living and say ‘you know what, I’m gonna give you an opportunity to get off these streets, I’m gonna give a contract that is worth up $200 million over the next 5 years but you gotta stop banging’, what you think they gonna do?”

I completely agree with Sharpe here because the lifestyle Morant portrays that he lives is a lifestyle that actual people live and have no choice due to circumstances and would do anything given the opportunity to live the life he is in right now.

Morant has a choice to live an amazing life but he chooses to try to live another one because of what? Gain street cred? Show people you keep that ‘stick’ on you? Show the world you bout that?

You are a star in the NBA making millions of dollars and grew up in a middle-class family with parents who did everything they could to keep you away from being in the streets so you could live the life you live today.

Still, here we are today four years into this man’s young career talking about his future being up in the air over something as avoidable as this.

Usually, players’ careers are short-lived due to injuries, things that they have no control of it’s unfortunate it has happened to many players like Tracey McGrady or Derrick Rose and now players like Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball but the thing is that isn’t by choice.

Morant has a choice to change his ways, to save his career and if he keeps this shit up don’t be surprised if he’s out of the league soon.