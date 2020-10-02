Off The Field: Power 5 conferences are reunited with PAC 12, BIG 10 return

ASU and FSU face off in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Sun Bowl in El Paso.

PAC 12 and BIG 10 football are back! COVID is still here guys, let us not forget.

Conference officials stated football would be played as early as Oct.24-Nov.6.

The decision for the PAC 12 to return came eight days after the BIG 10 stated they would make an attempt to bring football back in October.

If conference officials think they can bring football back all of a sudden, then they better make sure the teams’ staffs are equipped with COVID-19 testing supplies and enforce the strict guidelines of slowing down the virus throughout each and every locker room.

It would be a stupid move to bring football back and not even be prepared to handle COVID testing or follow its guidelines.

The SEC and ACC had to beg to keep their season hopes alive and from the looks of it, it seems they’re managing COVID testing and following the protocols just fine.

At least from what they’re telling us that is.

According to the New York Times, PAC 12 commissioner, Larry Scott, stated that the league’s recent contract for daily testing of athletes was “a game-changer in enabling us to move forward with confidence that we can create a safe environment for our student-athletes while giving them the opportunity to pursue their dreams.”

For the PAC 12, it plans to only have a seven game schedule with the league championship still set to play on Dec.18

Having a seven game schedule will be perfect for both conferences since we’re still in the midst of a pandemic.

No crowd? No problem.

Schools across the country will collectively earn hundreds of millions of dollars from broadcast rights and sponsorships that will prop up budgets that had been threatened with severe cuts.

Do you hear that LSU? Clemson? It’s okay to not have 25,000 fans in the stands, you are going to make millions from televised games either way.

Despite the recent decision to bring PAC 12 and BIG 10 football back, anything can change and we as humans must adjust, adapt, and overcome.