Cerritos College tool on the Golden West Rustlers on Nov. 4 and lost a thriller of a game. The then (6-0) Rustlers didn’t play up to par like they are used to as Cerritos made it interesting towards the end of the game, but it wasn’t enough for the Falcons as they lost 21-14 with the Rustlers scoring a last-second touchdown with :01 second left on the game clock in the fourth quarter.