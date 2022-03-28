Jonathan Quick Honored in Kings Win

The KIngs host the San Jose Sharks at Crypto.com Arena in a night Quick will remember. Photo credit: Alfredo Menjivar

The Los Angeles Kings defeated their in-state rivals, the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on March 17. It was a close game until the captain Anze Kopitar broke the scoreless tie in the second period with a power-play goal.

The rest of the goals would then come from Philip Danault in the second and Adrian Kempe in the third period. Cal Peterson would then get his fourth career shutout.

Before the game, goaltender Jonathan Quick was honored for playing 700 games in his NHL career. He was awarded a painting of himself that featured seven panels that represent the 700 games he played.

Before Quick joined the Kings, on Oct. 27 2007, he scored an empty-net goal Pensacola Ice Pilots. It was a double win for him in that game because he then got a shutout.

Quick was drafted 72 overall in the 2005 entry draft in Ottawa, Ontario. Because of the lockout in 2005, Quick wasn’t able to play until he made his NHL debut on Dec. 6 2007 in an 8-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

In 2012, Quick and the Kings went on a historic playoff run and became the first No. 8 seeded team in the NHL to win the Stanley Cup and the first eighth seeded team in North America to win a championship.

The Kings defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-1 in game six for their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.

Quick was also awarded the Conn Smythe trophy for playoff MVP. Just two years later in 2014, Quick and the Kings would go on another historic playoff run and helped the Kings win their second Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.

Quick was also awarded the William M. Jennings trophy for playing a minimum of 25 games and allowed few goals. Quick was selected for three NHL all-star games.

In 2010 Quick represented the United States at the Vancouver Winter Olympics, along with Kings teammate Dustin Brown. The two would then be awarded silver medals as the United States fell to Canada in overtime.

Quick once again represented the United States at the Winter Olympics in Sochi and the World Cup of Hockey.

Quick now leads all Kings goalies in wins with 353, 56 shutouts, a 0.913 save %, and games played with 702. On March 22 2014, Quick passed Kings Hall of Famer Rogie Vachon for most wins in franchise history.

He is now fourth among all American goalies in the NHL for most games played as well as fourth in most wins and first in most shutouts.

Quick has accomplished so much in his career but is not done yet. Quick is playing some of the best hockey in his career.

Quick and the Kings are currently in second place in the Pacific Division. We will see what Quick has in store when the playoffs arrive.

Let’s hope he can lead the Kings to one more Stanley Cup championship.