Tom Brady officially unretires

TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waves to fans after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 31-29 at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Guess who’s back – again. Brady’s back, tell a friend. On March 13, 2022, it was officially announced by the NFL that the five-time Super Bowl MVP will return for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Two months after his announced retirement, Brady has decided to lace up his cleats one more time and continue his legacy as one of the greats to ever throw a football.

The question is how long will it take before his legs decide to finally give up?

There is no doubt Brady is one of the greatest if not the greatest. There’s not much left for Brady to chase, he has won it all.

The future hall of fame quarterback started his career with the New England Patriots in 2000 leading them to six Super Bowls wins.

Brady spent most of his playing years with the Patriots before signing with the Buccaneers where he spent two seasons.

It didn’t take long before Brady made an impact with the Buccaneers after leading them to their first Super Bowl since 2002. The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City chiefs in Super Bowl 2021.

Brady joins both John Carney and Gary Anderson as the 4th all-time record holder for most seasons played in the NFL as he heads into his 23rd season.

Brady has won many awards and accolades throughout his entire career and he’s already a guaranteed future hall of famer but what is the 44-year-old veteran still longing for?

Back in 2014, Brady made it clear that he would retire when he sucks and by the looks of it, he is far from being done.

In a tweet, Brady said, “I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands.”

Brady also stated that he wanted to retire at age 45. Given the fact the veteran is only four months shy of it, perhaps he realized that it was too early to call it quits as he was edging towards that mark.

With Brady’s second stint at hand, what could this mean for him and the rest of the league?

First off, the Buccaneers are gonna do everything in their power to keep Brady and make him happy for as long as he’s playing. The legendary quarterback still has one year left on his current deal. It could be Brady might also decide to run down his contract.

Brady is capable of a lot of things and for him to deliver, he is going to need an exceptional supporting cast to throw the ball to.

The Buccaneers are having to face reality with some of their players becoming free agents or having to retire.

Rob Gronkowski, who last played for the Buccaneers, currently a free agent has also stated there’s a good chance that we might see the him back on the field playing alongside Brady.

Brady and Gronkowski are two of the most formidable duos in NFL history. They’ve both won four Super Bowls together and have been the scariest sight in front of the opposing defense.

If the Buccaneers are to challenge for the Lombardi trophy, they would need to spend big this off-season to compete with other NFL teams.