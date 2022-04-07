Free agency frenzy recap

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after the Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 24-14 at Soldier Field on October 17, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

This offseason has been a crazy one where superstar players are getting traded or signed left and right, which was shocking.

Tyreek Hill (wide receiver) was traded to the Dolphins where the Chiefs received the 29th pick (first round), 50th pick (second round), two fourth-round picks and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft.

As a result of this Hill trade, this puts more pressure on Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs quarterback) and Hill but Hill gets a four-year, $120 million extension with the Dolphins.

Another huge trade occurred when Deshaun Watson (quarterback for Cleveland) was traded to the Browns and Houston would receive three first-round picks, two fourths and a third-round pick.

This happened after Watson was officially cleared of the 22 criminal charges, regarding the sexual assault accusations that were levied.

Russell Wilson (quarterback) and a 4th round pick were traded to the Broncos where Seattle received two first-round picks, a second-round pick, a fifth round pick, Drew Lock (quarterback), Noah Fant (tight end) and Shelby Harris (defensive tackle).

After the Packers franchise-tagged Davante Adams (wide receiver) and said he won’t play on the tag, Adams was then traded to the Raiders for a first-round and second-round pick.

Aaron Rodgers (quarterback) ended up staying with the Packers for three years, $150 million and while Adams left, Rodgers kept the Packers from tanking.

Tom Brady (quarterback) ends up coming out of retirement to play another year with the Buccaneers and Bruce Arians retired from coaching the Bucs but is now a senior consultant with Tampa Bay.

Most people believe that the only way Brady was going to come out of retirement was if Arians was not the head coach, which is purely speculation.

On March 31, Bobby Wagner (former middle linebacker of the Seahawks) signed with the Los Angeles Rams for five years, $50 million and could get up to $65 million “if he reaches incentives,” which fills the gap of Von Miller.

Von Miller (former Rams linebacker) surprisingly signed with the Bills for six years, $120 million because most people thought Miller would sign with the Broncos or back to the Super Bowl Champion Rams.

Speaking of the Bills, the Buffalo Bills resigned their superstar wide receiver in Stefon Diggs to a four-year, $104 million contract extension with $70 million of that $104 million guaranteed.

Another shocking signing was Christian Kirk (former Cardinals wide receiver), who didn’t have a 1,000-yard season, signed with the Jaguars for a whopping four years, $70 million.

While this is surprising to everyone, the Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t going to be pulling any free agents especially because of their horrible record and the fact that they’re in Jacksonville.

Overall, there were twists and turns that turned heads this offseason, star players’ found new homes which gives those teams a better chance of going to the Super Bowl in 2023.

All transactions were used from both sportrac and NFL websites.