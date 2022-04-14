Condors feed off the dying Falcons

The Falcons were completely out played by Oxnard in big defeat. The dugout had no chance with having only four hits. Photo credit: Alfredo Menjivar

The Cerritos Falcons get humiliated 11-0 against the Oxnard Condors. The Condors started off the game 1-0 right off the get-go at the top of the first inning, then with two more at the top of the third and then exploded with five more runs at the top of the fifth.

The Condors would have a total of nine hits and Cerritos would have four. The Falcons have now lost seven out of the last eight games. Cerritos currently have a record of 9-21-1.

What was quite interesting however was that each pitcher threw the ball way off of the strike zone, the catcher could not catch any of the pitches and the infielders and outfielders made several errors as well. This all resulted in the Condors stealing bases throughout the game, helping them score at will.

“It comes down to the mind set, to the focus, you know,” Coach Vic said, “It’s not high school ball anymore, a lot of these young men, they come to the field and feel like they can turn on a switch and baseball, it doesn’t work that way.”

“You know, you gotta come with a mind set, the focus, you gotta come everyday with that fire that no matter what I’m gonna scratch, I’m gonna claw, I’m gonna bite, whatever it takes to get the job done,” “I’m going to be a warrior out there, I’m gonna be a true Falcon,” “I’m gonna soar high and I’m gonna get the job done.”

“Right now it’s just lack of focus and whatever it is there’s always excuses like today was too hot you know,” “It’s too hot coach,” “So it’s just a mind set,” “We have a young team mixed with our older group of boys but they’re all still learning.”

Cerritos exchanged four pitchers in the ball game or throughout the ball game. J’amore Ward had 3 K’s, Justin Almeda had a K, Dawson Holbrook had 2 K’s and Carter Stoddard had a K.

Five times out of the last eight games Cerritos have lost in blowouts. The biggest loss in those five games was 25-7 loss against Mt. San Antonio.

It was 101 degrees F, pretty hot for a ball game. The heat did in fact play a role in the players exhaustion.

The Falcons were out hit 9-4. Though it was a disappointing loss and their season is pretty much over, the Falcons must forget about the previous game and look forward to the next one.

With less than 10 games to go in the season, Cerritos must continue to play and finish strong and not go down without a fight.