Falcons pull off an exciting comeback against LAHC

Freshman pitcher, No. 5, Richere Leduc in the circle for the Falcons in the top of the third inning pitching as the Falcons are down by three runs. Leduc would pitch three innings recording two K’s before being relieved by Courtney Callison against LAHC on April. 21, 2022. Photo credit: Roman Acosta

Falcons pull off an 11-6 late comeback win against Los Angeles Harbor College in an action-packed windy ballgame at Nancy Kelly Field.

This Cerritos team has been in ballgames being down early far worse. Brooklyn Bedolla describes it as “something we’ve said all year is we all need to pass the bat and I think that’s what we did today.”

Richere Leduc started in the circle for the Falcons. Bedolla said, “We knew as a team that they wanted to come out strong and attack and they did.”

Cerritos fought to the very end as the Seahawks came out swinging early in the top of the first inning scoring a grand slam on two outs to put them up 4-0.

The Falcons were unable to score in the bottom of the first. Leduc retired the batters out in order as they held the Seahawks to a scoreless second inning.

To lead off the bottom of the second, Malia Pieper reached first off a throwing error by the Seahawks. Alyssa Capps singled on a bunt with one out.

Miranda Diaz reached on a fielder’s choice advancing Capps to second as was tagged at third. Leduc singled up the middle for her first RBI and the first run for the Falcons as Capps scored to make it a 4-1 ballgame.

Courtney Callison relieved Leduc from the circle to pitch in the top of the fourth inning right after an RBI put the Seahawks up 5-3. Callison would stay in the circle in the top of the fifth to retire the inning out in order.

In the bottom of the fifth, Maddy Guillen walked, Havyn Marines pinch ran for Guillen. Angelica Gonzalez singled on a bunt, and Capps singled on a bunt to load the bases for the Falcons.

Diaz reached on a fielding error as Marines scored the unearned run to make it a 6-4 ballgame as Cerritos was still down with one out.

Leduc singled to left field collecting two RBIs as Capps and Gonzalez scored to tie the ballgame 6-6.

Cerritos shut out the Seahawks in the top of the fifth, sixth, and seventh inning. Samantha Islas would relieve Callison from the circle after allowing a walk and a single with no outs.

The defense made their stand with good communication and teamwork, “Being able to play solid defense behind our pitchers who throw such good games is also a part of why we come out with the win I believe,” Bedolla says.

Leduc made up for surrendering an early grand slam with her outstanding performance at the plate adding the insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth with a three-run homer as she finished the ballgame with six RBIs.

Islas would pitch the final two innings recording two K’s and the save. Her win record improves to (19-6) as the Falcons improve to 26-10 on the season in their conference matchup against LAHC.

Cerritos softball will play Pasadena City at home, Friday, April. 22 at noon and Santiago Canyon at home, Saturday, April. 23 at 11 a.m.