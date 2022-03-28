Art Festival provided an area for guests to sit and enjoy their food while watching the entertainment and the awards ceremony for the scholarship competition. Photo credit: Jaelyn Delos Reyes
ARTastic festival returns successfully

Jaelyn Delos Reyes, Staff Writer

March 28, 2022

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the city of Norwalk was able to bring back their famous art festival to the community. At the Cultural Arts Center, 13200 Clarkdale Drive, ARTastic was held on March 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Art Festival shows different kinds of artwork where participants can submit their creations to win a scholarship contest.
The city of Norwalk’s award-winning art festival supports local artists and a variety of vendors all in one day at the Cultural Arts Center, 13200 Clarkdale Avenue. Photo credit: Jaelyn Delos Reyes

ARTastic is an art festival dedicated to displaying the works of local artists. The festival consisted of a chalk art contest, an art walk with vendors and a scholar art competition for local high school students.

The festival catered to provide an immersive experience for guests of all ages and artists of eight years old and up.

Planning the festival since 2021, coordinators were excited to announce the return of the award-winning city event; it consisted of live performances, art walks and competitions as well as a line-up of vendors selling food and artworks.

People from surrounding cities were invited to show their support to local artists and purchase individual art works.

Beautiful art paintings of three different types of women. Two in flowers and one dark and mysterious theme.
Beautiful art paintings submitted of two women covered in flowers and one in a mysterious theme. Photo credit: Jaelyn Delos Reyes

At the entrance of the festival, various food vendors were lined up and ready to sell freshly made carnival foods ranging from kettle corn, pupusas, agua frescas and funnel cakes.

On the left side of the festival, the city’s annual chalk art competition was held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. displaying vibrant and colorful pieces of superheroes, celebrities, locations and more.

Remembrance painting of Kobe and Gigi Bryant in art festival with bright colors.
An artists at ARTastic paints a memorial piece of former basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi, in vibrant colors. Photo credit: Jaelyn Delos Reyes

Tables and chairs were set up in a spread out layout throughout the festival inviting people to eat food while watching artists create or sell their work.

Towards the right side of the festival, a variety of small businesses vended a variety of artwork including jewelry, potted plants, portraits, clothing and more.

Colorful painting of women that expresses that everyone is the human regardless of color.
Colorful painting of women that expresses that everyone is the human regardless of color. Photo credit: Jaelyn Delos Reyes

 

Chalk work of Cat Woman with beautiful bold and vibrant colors.
Chalk art of the fictional hero Cat Woman in beautiful bold and vibrant colors. Photo credit: Jaelyn Delos Reyes

In the parking lot of the center, various activity booths were set up for folk and their families to engage in arts and crafts.

The Cultural Arts Building at the center served as a museum for the illustrations submitted by local artists and students for the scholarship art competition.

A recreation leader for the city of Norwalk shared that he believed ARTastic 2022 was a big success.

“I think the festival went really well,” Nick Johnson, a recreation leader, said, “It went really smooth and I enjoyed how well-organized and put together everything was.”

The ARTastic art festival provides beautiful art pieces from many young and teen artists.
A chalk art competition was held at ARTastic from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for chalk artists of all ages to show off their work in a variety of themes. Photo credit: Jaelyn Delos Reyes

Johnson later shared that the main goal for ARTastic 2022 was for guests to leave the festival with a smile.

“It’s our job to make sure the event turned out successful, we want the community to be able to create new bonds and have a good time,” Johnson said.

The night concluded with a number of groups of performers from different age groups dancing on a main stage set up in the middle of the festival. Performers showcased a variety of tap, hip hop and contemporary dances.

