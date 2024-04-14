Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Cortez Hollis striking a pose. Photo credit: Edward Fernandez

Six-hundred free tablets from Falcon's nest to you

2
Photo graphic of J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar performing with Coles latest mixtape cover art in the background.

J. Cole ruined his rap reputation with an apology

3
Graphic of Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara at a casino. Photo credit: Joel Carpio

Shohei Ohtani was always innocent

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Norwalk brings out the fun at Kids Fun Zone

Byline photo of Michael Delgado
Michael Delgado, Editor in ChiefApril 14, 2024
Martie+Rosenthal+a+contributor+to+the+kids+fun+zone+event+handing+over+a+plant+pot+to+a+kid.+
Michael Delgado
Martie Rosenthal a contributor to the kids fun zone event handing over a plant pot to a kid.

Newmark Merrill Companies held its first weekend of Kids Fun Zone at the Norwalk Town Center Plaza.

It took place on April 13 and 14 from 1 1-4 p.m. where kids across the city of Norwalk were able to participate in many activities like face painting and a mini hoop machine, with the theme being the spring garden.

The event held a raffle where every guest received one ticket and every 20-30 minutes a winner was announced with the prize being a dd’s discount gift card.

There was also a section in the venue that was handing out free cups of frozen yogurt from Yogurt Land and with this free cup you were also given a coupon that offers a buy one, get one free deal at Yogurt Land.

Katie Debray a local artist who contributed to the event by doing the face painting talks about the overall goal that is being achieved for the kid’s fun zone.

“Our main goal is to have fun activities for the kids like face painting and some other games, but our entertainment always has a learning component to it.

The kids are learning how to plant their own succulent, and they are learning a little bit about worms and the garden and how to grow things,” said Debray.

The kid’s fun zone had live music with a three-man band performing classic childhood songs the wheels on the bus, and the itsy, bitsy, spider.

A lady painting a a flower on a little girls arm at the Kids Fun Zone event held at the Norwalk Town Square Plaza. (Michael Delgado)

The live music was also an activity where kids were able to participate and contribute with the band handing out maracas to the kids so they could play along with them.

All around the venue, you heard many children expressing how this was the best day ever, a pretty wholesome thing to be a part of.

Another contributor to the event was Martie Rosenthal who was the presenter of the gardening show expressed the enjoyment she gets from teaching children new stuff about plants and gardening.

“I want to be able to teach them a few things about gardening, even throw in some fun facts that maybe even the parents didn’t know. And open their world to getting into the dirt,” Rosenthal said.

Two little girls posing for a picture that is being taken by their mother. (Michael Delgado)

She also adds, “I love it when they ask questions, and when they want to get involved, you know when they are lining up to plant something it makes me feel great because it’s really rewarding.”

The venue was a bit more empty on April 14th due to the rainy weather but according to Debray the place was filled with parents and children the day before.

A three-hour event that was filled with laughs, smiles, and enjoyment all across the venue.

This will not be the last kid’s fun zone as they are holding three more this summer.

The first two will be held on June 8 in the Norwalk Town Square and June 9 in the Anaheim Town Square with the theme being Pirate Day and the final one of the summer will be on Aug. 11 called the end of summer pool party which will also be held at the Anaheim Town Square.

 

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Michael Delgado, Editor in Chief
Michael Delgado is the Editor in Chief for Talon Marks. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys listening to Hip Hop and R&B and hopes to work for Fox Sports in the near future.
More to Discover
More in Community
The Mini Combo which consists of 15 mini pancakes and six churros topped with cajeta (caramel), lechera (condensed milk) and whipped cream along with a cookies and cream milkshake on the side.
Dulce Canella is a taste of Mexico
The Running Chicks chicken sandwich sliced in half and wrapped up being held.
Running Chicks will have you running back for more
Live painting by ig:@paintplugg
HERstory: Women Speak Through Art
Families reading a Curious George book during bilingual reading time.
Family Night at Downey Library A Huge Success
Sea angel Seafood worker showing little girl live crab
Photo Gallery: Cerritos Farmers Market
Image of the layers on a create your own bowl.
Healthy and sweet, Island Bodega has you covered
More in Top Stories
Students lay on flatbed while getting their blood drawn and being observed by Nurse Practitioner.
Students help change over 60 lives by donating blood
Anthony Bassett, infielder yelling while putting his arms together after scoring. Photo credit: Joel Carpio
Anthony Bassett: Following the American Dream
Emily Gutierrez saving the ball in matchup against Rio Hondo.
Photo Gallery: Falcons split two conference games to end the regular season
Cortez Hollis striking a pose. Photo credit: Edward Fernandez
Six-hundred free tablets from Falcon's nest to you
Graphic of Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara at a casino. Photo credit: Joel Carpio
Shohei Ohtani was always innocent
Falcons players running up to Marley Manalo after she hit a walk-off single to give them the win against Mt. Sac
Falcons win on a walk-off against Mt. Sac

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in