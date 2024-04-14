Norwalk brings out the fun at Kids Fun Zone

Newmark Merrill Companies held its first weekend of Kids Fun Zone at the Norwalk Town Center Plaza.

It took place on April 13 and 14 from 1 1-4 p.m. where kids across the city of Norwalk were able to participate in many activities like face painting and a mini hoop machine, with the theme being the spring garden.

The event held a raffle where every guest received one ticket and every 20-30 minutes a winner was announced with the prize being a dd’s discount gift card.

There was also a section in the venue that was handing out free cups of frozen yogurt from Yogurt Land and with this free cup you were also given a coupon that offers a buy one, get one free deal at Yogurt Land.

Katie Debray a local artist who contributed to the event by doing the face painting talks about the overall goal that is being achieved for the kid’s fun zone.

“Our main goal is to have fun activities for the kids like face painting and some other games, but our entertainment always has a learning component to it.

The kids are learning how to plant their own succulent, and they are learning a little bit about worms and the garden and how to grow things,” said Debray.

The kid’s fun zone had live music with a three-man band performing classic childhood songs the wheels on the bus, and the itsy, bitsy, spider.

The live music was also an activity where kids were able to participate and contribute with the band handing out maracas to the kids so they could play along with them.

All around the venue, you heard many children expressing how this was the best day ever, a pretty wholesome thing to be a part of.

Another contributor to the event was Martie Rosenthal who was the presenter of the gardening show expressed the enjoyment she gets from teaching children new stuff about plants and gardening.

“I want to be able to teach them a few things about gardening, even throw in some fun facts that maybe even the parents didn’t know. And open their world to getting into the dirt,” Rosenthal said.

She also adds, “I love it when they ask questions, and when they want to get involved, you know when they are lining up to plant something it makes me feel great because it’s really rewarding.”

The venue was a bit more empty on April 14th due to the rainy weather but according to Debray the place was filled with parents and children the day before.

A three-hour event that was filled with laughs, smiles, and enjoyment all across the venue.

This will not be the last kid’s fun zone as they are holding three more this summer.

The first two will be held on June 8 in the Norwalk Town Square and June 9 in the Anaheim Town Square with the theme being Pirate Day and the final one of the summer will be on Aug. 11 called the end of summer pool party which will also be held at the Anaheim Town Square.