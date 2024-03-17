Cerritos College
Running Chicks will have you running back for more

Byline photo of Joel Carpio
Joel Carpio, Managing EditorMarch 17, 2024
The+Running+Chicks+chicken+sandwich+sliced+in+half+and+wrapped+up+being+held.
Emily Maciel
The Running Chicks chicken sandwich sliced in half and wrapped up being held.

Runnings Chicks is a Korean fried chicken joint in the Downey Promenade and it’s a place you’d want to go back to regularly.

Opened about two years ago this location hasn’t been in business long but knows how to make a well-tasting chicken sandwich.

Running Chicks only has one other location besides the Downey spot which is in Monterey Park.

Located in a busy shopping district this place usually gets a steady influx of customers and you’ll be nicely greeted immediately by an attentive employee.

The restaurant is very welcoming along with the employees who are always attentive to your needs and will go out of their way to make sure you enjoy the food and experience.

Their menu features a small amount of options which makes it easier for you to decide what you’d want to order.

They specialize in wings which you can choose to get in three different flavors that range from soy sauce, sweet spicy and lemon pepper.

The Running Chicks combo meal, complete with garlic butter fries, the chicken sando and a soft drink. (Emily Maciel)

You can also try the five different side options they give you from different fries, pickled radish and coleslaw.

It wasn’t long after ordering that the food was prepared and served.

The chicken sandwich tasted fresh making the wait time more than reasonable as it took only about five to seven minutes for it to be ready.

Unfortunately, there were a few flaws with the sandwich as there was only one set spice level when most places have different spice levels.

The sandwich also felt a little too spicy to the point where it started to taste a bit sour but the sauce itself tasted amazing with the chicken. It’s sweet and savory.

The sandwich itself got a three out of five but was still good despite the spice. It was also a three out of five on how spicy it was.

At a small extra charge, the combo can be upgraded by choosing a different side than regular fries and there are no complaints for the garlic butter fries given as they tasted delicious.

A good sized portion of the garlic butter fries served in a cardboard tray. (Emily Maciel)

The garlic butter fries easily get a five out of five as the mix of garlic, butter and flakes of parsley on the fries dipped in ranch dressing complement each other well making you want more.

At $16 for the upgraded combo that consisted of garlic butter fries, the sandwich, a drink and however many dipping sauces you want of their endless options are reasonable, especially for today’s times.

Running Chicks also gives you a good-sized portion of food for what is paid for, especially with the fries.

Overall the place is a great Korean fried chicken joint with a bit of an American twist to it that gets four out of five stars.

It’s most definitely an underlooked spot that isn’t very well known by many but should be for the exquisite food they serve and handle.

About the Contributors
Joel Carpio, Managing Editor
Joel Carpio is the Managing, Co-Sports, & Co-Social Media Editor for Talon Marks, he enjoys playing sports, listening to music, and is an avid fan of the Dodgers, Lakers, Rams, Kings, and LAFC. He is planning on transferring to San Diego State University and earn his bachelors degree in Journalism. In the future he wants to be a sports broadcaster.
Emily Maciel, Co-Sports Editor
Emily Maciel is the Co-Sports & Co-Social Media Editor for Talon Marks as she returns for her second semester with the newspaper. She is in her third season of working for the Los Angeles Angels as well as her second season with the Cerritos College baseball team. She plans to transfer to a University for the Fall 2024 semester and work for the MLB one day.
