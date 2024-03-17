Cerritos College
Dulce Canella is a taste of Mexico

Byline photo of Emily Maciel
Emily Maciel, Co-Sports EditorMarch 17, 2024
The+Mini+Combo+which+consists+of+15+mini+pancakes+and+six+churros+topped+with+cajeta+%28caramel%29%2C+lechera+%28condensed+milk%29+and+whipped+cream+along+with+a+cookies+and+cream+milkshake+on+the+side.
Emily Maciel
The Mini Combo which consists of 15 mini pancakes and six churros topped with cajeta (caramel), lechera (condensed milk) and whipped cream along with a cookies and cream milkshake on the side.

Located only five minutes from Cerritos College, Dulce Canella is a dessert spot that puts a Mexican twist on its menu items.

The shop is filled with Mexican-inspired decorations as they have mini donkey piñatas and sombreros hanging on their walls.

When you walk in you may realize it’s small as there are only five tables out for customers to sit and depending on what you order the wait is at least 10 minutes.

Both of these things can knock off points for a business, but at Dulce Canella the wait time or small eating area doesn’t affect the delicious taste of their foods.

They have a wide variety of desserts such as churros, mini pancakes, fried Oreos, Twinkies, ice cream sundaes, and milkshakes.

Not only are there many dessert options, but the toppings and flavors are endless.

The Mini Combo is a good place to start if you don’t know exactly what you want.

This order is pretty affordable as it costs $11 and comes with six churros, 15 mini pancakes and you can choose up to three toppings to add on.

Everything is made fresh on the spot which is why the wait time is a little longer than other dessert spots but it is well worth the wait.

Every time you bite into a churro you can hear a nice crunchy sound and the mini pancakes are light and fluffy.

A good combination of toppings for the churros is the cajeta (caramel) and lechera (condensed milk).

These two items paired with the churros bring a taste of Mexico to life and are deserving of a five-star rating.

Closeup of the Mini Combo with includes mini pancakes and churros topped with cajeta, lechera and whipped cream. (Emily Maciel)

If you prefer to control how much of the topping is put on your desserts then asking for them on the side is the way to go, although when the workers do it for you it’s more aesthetically pleasing.

The mini pancakes didn’t have much room to speak for themselves as they were good but not as great as the churros.

If you like a variety of items in one order you may also want to try the Sampler or Mini Sundae.

Another option on the menu is the nine different milkshakes. These range from $5-7 depending on the size you get.

The medium size shake was a decent size but the cookies and cream flavor was a bit too overpowering. For this reason it deserves a three out of five stars.

Even though their main focus is on dessert items, they offer a small food section that includes chicken strips and fries.

They have multiple combo options and offer cheese and loaded chicken fries.

Overall the vibe of the location is welcoming and heartwarming. This place deserves four out of five stars.

About the Contributor
Emily Maciel, Co-Sports Editor
Emily Maciel is the Co-Sports & Co-Social Media Editor for Talon Marks as she returns for her second semester with the newspaper. She is in her third season of working for the Los Angeles Angels as well as her second season with the Cerritos College baseball team. She plans to transfer to a University for the Fall 2024 semester and work for the MLB one day.
