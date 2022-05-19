Pop-up event to raise funds for Ukraine in Whittier hosted hundreds of supporters. Photo credit: Alfredo Menjivar
Pop-up event to raise funds for Ukraine in Whittier hosted hundreds of supporters. Photo credit: Alfredo Menjivar

Whittier family hosts pop-up event to raise funds for Ukraine

Alfredo Menjivar, Staff Writer

May 19, 2022

A Ukrainian family held a fundraiser at Orchards BBQ & Grill, 16214 Whittier Blvd., in Whittier on May 9, and will host another on May 16.

From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, the Brunets family worked with the restaurant to raise funds for their native country, Ukraine, after witnessing the country’s struggle to survive their war with Russia.

The family allowed residents of Whittier and the surrounding area to attend, and every participant received a ticket to experience unique, Ukranian cuisine as well as support their fundraiser.

The Brunets is a family who came from Ukraine to see refuge and then started a fundraiser to help support their country.
The Brunets family came from Ukraine seeking refuge; They started a fundraiser to help support their country. Photo credit: Alfredo Menjivar

Oleksiv Brunets, the main host, sat down with many participants at the event to share his family’s heart-breaking story upon making their [recent] journey to the U.S.

Oleksiv, his brother and mother all migrated to the United States carrying one suitcase each just last month.

The family said they had taken the long route to get to Los Angeles and had fled from Ukraine to Poland, first. Then, they made their way to Spain, then to Colombia, Cancun, Tijuana and, finally, to La Habra in April.

Oleksiv said that they might never return to Ukraine; The three left behind a 27-year-old brother, their father and other family and friends who are still in Ukraine fighting the war. The family, so far, was able to discover temporary housing in Whittier.

Over 5.7 million Ukrainian refugees have fled their native land, which is equal to one quarter, or 90%, of the country’s population; Over 6.5 million are possibly displaced in Ukraine.

Los Angeles has about 17,000 Ukrainian immigrants as of 2020. But as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, at least 26,000 fled to the City of Angels since. There are, now, over 60,000 Ukrainians in all of California.

The largest Ukrainian community in the United States resides in New York with over 130,000 currently living there; this includes over 74,000 Ukrainian immigrants.

Ukraine’s neighboring country’s have actually been taking in refugees. Surrounding countries like Romania currently host over 800,000 Ukrainians; Belarus hosts 26,000; and some parts of Russia have taken in over 700,000.

Most refugees, however, currently seek asylum in Poland; where over 3.1 million refugees currently stay.

The European Union gateway recently gave permission to Ukrainians to leave the war and, instead, work in it’s 27 member nations for up to three years as they continue to draft their people.

A family from Ukraine set up a fundraiser at a local restaurant serving Ukrainian food for donations.
Ukranian food served at a barbecue restaurant in Whittier to raise funds for Ukraine. Photo credit: Alfredo Menjivar

Throughout the event, Oleksiv, his brother and their mother endlessly thanked every person who walked through the restaurant’s doors for their support.

The family shared that it’s upsetting to fathom the fact that they still have many loved ones, still, in Ukraine suffering at the hands of Russia’s army; They hope that people in the Greater Los Angeles County and farther will continue to support Ukraine during this difficult time.

People all over the world are sending their love and prayers to people in Ukraine; The Brunets family said that they hope their efforts to continue supporting Ukraine will inspire others to do the same.

About the Writer
Photo of Alfredo Menjivar
Alfredo Menjivar, Staff Writer
Alfredo Menjivar is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering sports and entertainment. Menjivar enjoys watching and playing hockey. Menjivar hopes to transfer to Cal State Long Beach to pursue his career as a journalist in sports.

Community

Police officers at the event gave children the opportunity to allow them to ride the motorbike, as well as turn on the siren. Photo credit: Darryl Linardi
Downey’s Touch-A-Truck
Artist Yeu Q Nguyen stands proudly in front of her piece “Weaving Hope” right outside Porto’s in Downey. Photo credit: Silas Bravo
Local artist brings one-day interactive art display in Downey
R&B Tea is located across the street from Cerritos College and hosts a warm set-up for its young audiences. Photo credit: Clarissa Arceo
New hot spot for boba lovers of all ages in Norwalk
Elizabeth Lopez’s grandpa, Ramon “Monchis” Lopez, standing in front of the food truck that is honored in his name. Photo credit: Silas Bravo
Mariscos Don Monchis spotlight
Signs and posters were waved on the corner of Lakewood Blvd and Firestone Blvd in raising awareness to a drug that killed a Downey residents son in April. Photo credit: Clarissa Arceo
Downey dad rallies for son who overdosed on fentanyl

Top Stories

Cerritos College a place where students go to succeed and improve their skills. Photo credit: Alexia Naranjo
Cerritos College’s counseling problem
Cerritos Community College is an excellent school for students to attend straight out of high school.
There’s nothing wrong about attending community colleges
Artist Yeu Q Nguyen stands proudly in front of her piece “Weaving Hope” right outside Porto’s in Downey. Photo credit: Silas Bravo
Local artist brings one-day interactive art display in Downey
R&B Tea is located across the street from Cerritos College and hosts a warm set-up for its young audiences. Photo credit: Clarissa Arceo
New hot spot for boba lovers of all ages in Norwalk
Elizabeth Lopez’s grandpa, Ramon “Monchis” Lopez, standing in front of the food truck that is honored in his name. Photo credit: Silas Bravo
Mariscos Don Monchis spotlight

Talon Marks • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in