Students gather major information at the Majors Fair

Different major representatives stood outside of the front of the library on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to provide information on available classes to students. Students were interested in knowing what options they had available and possibly being a double major. Photo credit: Leslie Castaneda

The Majors Fair gave students an opportunity to look into possible career choices related to their major.

Cosmetology, psychology, engineering, photography and even army representatives stood outside of the front of the library on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. to help students gain a little more knowledge and understanding about what majors are available at the campus.

Engineering, major Yulisa Jimenez, said, “I want to take this engineering 3-D printing class because it’s good to know what’s going on in the career I am aiming toward.

“These major fairs are really good for students because it helps them want to decide on their major.”

Engineering professor Miodrag Micic said, “I try to convince a lot of students to come and just check out what this class has to offer. I can give them any kind of information and guarantee that they will want to join.

“It does not have to be their career at the moment but I am sure they will want it to be after taking this course. We have new technology which makes it even more fun.”

Math major Natalie Morales said, “I remember the first time I saw one of these fairs and thought to myself, this is a great idea. I don’t think each of us [students] have good knowledge about what we want to get our degree on and this helps us open up our minds to distinct ideas and majors that we might not even know exist.”

Clara Peterson, psychology major, said, “I’m getting ready to transfer but I still like to stick around and find out more information about other majors because I never know if one day I’d like to change my mind about what I want to do or even if I want to double major in something that will possibly catch my attention in the future.

“It is never a bad idea to gain more knowledge about other careers [offer] I truly believe that the more, the better.”

Cerritos College students were offered two hours of being able to grab any kind of information they can about the major they are interested in.

Nicolaus Crocker, Staff Sergeant, for the United States Army, said,”We are usually here, on and off of the fair, letting students know that they do not have to join but it is something we do encourage them to look into because this kind of career offers so much and that even includes traveling while doing what you love.”