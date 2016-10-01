The do’s and don’ts of interviewing

Career Services Counselor Traci Ukita, advises students on how to prepare for a job interview. Maria De La Rosa listens in on how to be well prepared. Photo credit: Leslie Castaneda

Career Services counselor Traci Ukita said, “Preparing for a job interview is not always something we all look forward to.”

A job interview workshop was held on Wednesday, Sept. 28 to help students have a better understanding on what and what not to do when going to an interview.

“I am one of three full time counselors in the career services area. Actually all of the counselors on campus can help students learn about degree requirements, transfer requirements, and things of that nature,” Ukita said.

Career services counselors work more often with students who are trying to make decisions about majors and about careers and also students who are in a job search mode.

The school now offers mock interviews for students who would like to get an idea of what they should be expecting.

“Although these mock interviews do not actually have a real setup they still definitely help,” said Ukita, “Students can still get a taste of what they will be walking into and we do allow students to make appointments if they want to, the number is (562) 860-2451 ext. 2356.”

“We don’t have equipment set up where we can record you,” said Ukita, “You’ll sometimes find that in universities, we don’t have that kind of set up but you’re certainly welcome to make an appointment with any counselor, to at least go over some potential questions and how you might address those questions.”

These mock interviews help students focus on things that they want to focus on at the time of having to walk into an actual interview.

Ukita said, “Interviewing is nerve racking. It’s not really a very kind of natural process and yet it’s a necessary goal. It’s largely going to happen for any employer who is looking to fill a position.

There’s definitely no way to have to want a job and not go through an interview,” said Ukita.

Tips that were given by Ukita in regard to what to do during an interview were:

•Smile

•Be able to have confident, enthusiastic & pleasant

•Be able to accentuate the positive

•Be able to maintain eye contact

•Be able to watch for non-verbal cues

•Be able to Listen carefully & pay attention

•Be able to speak clear & concise, use relevant examples

Psychology major Jessica Martinez said, “I really enjoyed coming to this workshop because often times I get extremely nervous on what to say or do and also on what not to say or do.”

The tips that [Ukita] gave will definitely be something I’m going to keep in mind.”

Ukita also mentioned some key points on things that should not be done in an interview:

• Don not arrive late

•Do not dressing inappropriately

•Do not use negative body language

•Do not keep your cell phone on

•Do not exhibiting a “What can you do for me”? attitude

•Do not use irrelevant examples

•Do not badmouth former or current employers or co-workers

•Do not ramble, or lack of focus

•Do not lack of enthusiam

•Do not ask, “How much will you pay me?” at beginning of interview

“You should take no more than two minutes to answer any of the questions given to you by the interviewer,” Ukita said. “You can also visit www.onetonline.org for more information on tips or preparations for job interviews.”