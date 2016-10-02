Strategies for balancing family and school

Students who were trying a new technique, by continually hitting the balloons up in the air. Each balloon was one of their many things students have on their mind all the time, and stressing them in their daily day life. Too many things and not enough time. The workshop took place on Tuesday, September 27. Photo credit: Lizette Sainz

Trying to improve the balance of school and family is the reason why a student like nursing major Erika Melgar and eight other students attended the Four Keys to Balancing Family and School workshop.

She said, “I just found having to balance all the four points, like what’s important and what’s not important is categorizing all the items, and separating them, I think that for me was the most important [recommendation].”

Melgar found this presentation helpful, she liked the idea that there was a workshop like this one provided to students at the college.

The workshop was presented by Child Development Faculty member Jenn Palma.

She made her introduction with a power point presenting to students how to balance school and family.

On a piece of white paper folded in four, students wrote in each square the four keys points which are the following:

Quadrant I. Urgent and important

Quadrant II. Not urgent and important

Quadrant III. Urgent and not important

Quadrant IV. Not urgent and not Important

Palma said, “I would like you take two minutes and write down what might be going through your head right now, but then keep moving on, like you got to write a paper, you got a mid-term you’re about to do, there’s a test coming up.”

Business Administration major Shennis Reyes thought when she went down to the fourth quadrant that it was very helpful to actually see what quadrant lines were and the urgency.

“I think the presentation was well put together and I enjoyed it, it was helpful and beneficial, even when you think you don’t have time, get off schedule and breathe in,” she said.

Palma and the students were pitching in suggestions on how it might be helpful to other parents to manage time with their kids, and not rely on the television to “babysit” so you can study.

Palma said, “I’m always reflecting on making changes to better balance family and school. It’s a constant in my life, in how am I going to be a better teacher and a better parent in order to do all of my jobs effectively.

“How do I create time for myself so that I’m well cared for while I’m serving students and my own children, it’s an ongoing process,” she said.

No further workshops are on schedule for this semester.

For further information contact:

Jenn Palma, Ed Deparment Child Development Faculty,

jpalma@cerritos.edu Ext. 2582

Palma provided to students with the following websites as use resources that might help them.

http://www.d.umn.edu/kmc/student/loon/acad/strat/time_use_chart.html

CERRITOS COLLEGE RE-ENTRY PROGRAM

http://cms.cerritos.edu/re-entry-program

Community Resources/Childcare:

www.HealthyCity.org

www.crystalstairs.org

www.chs-ca.org

There are some resources on the Cerritos College website:

http://cms.cerritos.edu/ifalcon/default.htm