Subway grand opening delivers with deals

Nursing major Jesus Barrera at the Subway grand opening on Wednesday Oct.19. Barrera was enjoying his Subway sandwich with his girlfriend missionary major Emily Reyes. Photo credit: Lizette Sainz

Subway had full staff working for it’s grand opening event and students were waiting in line approximately 10 to 20 minutes, the line at one point extended outside the food court doors.

Nursing major Jesus Barrera said, “The promotion is good because it gives opportunities to people that really don’t have money […] buying one and getting more from it, and it also invites friends to eat together.”

Subway had its grand opening promotion after two months of being open. It took place on Wednesday, Oct. 19 and Thursday Oct.20 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the food court.

Business major Logan Alexander Reynolds said, ” I waited in line for like 15 minutes, not bad. I’m very pleased that finally we have something healthy and fresh made here on campus.

“I like the idea that Subway is having this grand opening promotion, originally it should had being when it opened a little while ago, but I still love the idea.”

Reynolds continued, “Whoever is the owner or owners, I want to give a special thank you for bringing it to our food court.”

The promotion included:

Buy any foot long at regular price and get one foot long of equal or lesser price for free.

Buy any six inch at regular price and get one six inch of equal or lesser price for free.

However, customers had to pay extra for the following ingredients:

Double meat

Deluxe

Extra cheese

Bacon

Avocado

Guacamole

You can also order on the side for an extra fee:

Sides, drinks & extras

Salads

Soups

Subway owner Paresh Vaidya said, “When we open a new location we usually do a soft opening, and once we are settled down with everything within eight-weeks we do the grand opening.”

He continued, “Every new location that opens in Southern California we do the promotion buy one get one free, we expect to give from today and tomorrow about 700 to 800 hundred free sandwiches, overall we are gonna do about 1,500 to 1,600 sandwiches from half that we charged and half that we gave away.

We are very happy to have this promotion and with the sales,” Vaidya said.