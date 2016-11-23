Kinesiology club promotes a healthy life style at the Turkey Trot event

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Kinesiology Club was present at the Turkey Trot to promote a healthy lifestyle to the Cerritos College community.

The event took place in the Falcon Square on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Kinesiology major Jose Ortega said, “The purpose of this walk is for the kinesiology club to raise awareness of the benefits of the exercise to be in a better health.

“It was a pleasant day with the community on campus with the Kinesiology Club, the Turkey Trot event, and the child development kids who were present as well and enjoyed there time with fun games in Falcon Square.

Kinesiology Club Co-president Lorena Preciado said, “This program is about having healthier lifestyle, we are looking at everything that we can include to our kidney [awareness]walk and we want students to be involved to get into looking forward to be healthy family member and have a better life with there own kids.”

She continued, “We want everybody to have on consideration that we all need our kidneys and there part of us and there are very important.”

The Kinesiology Club members present at the event were,

ASL interpreting studies major Denise Martinez

Kinesiology physical therapist major Ana Sosa

Kinesiology major Rafael Pimpentel

Kinesiology major Julyza Ruiz

Kinesiology major Lorena Preciado

Kinesiology major Yahaira Rodriguez

Kinesiology major Jose Ortega

The instructor, coach, and athletics Deborah Jensen said, “The club was at the Turkey Trot to support Health Education Instructor Ni Bueno and to reinforce the idea of living healthy lifestyles through fitness.”

She said, “The club really likes the idea of bringing these types of events to the campus community at large.

“Every year people like anatomy and physiology professor Susan LePere and Pamela Chambers from the Welcome Center dedicate their time to the Turkey Trot, they are great role models who promote healthy lifestyles through their support of Cerritos College students and their campus events” Jensen said.

She continued, “In March, the Kinesiology Club will be putting on their own event called, “The Kidney Awareness Walk,” in which we promote a healthy lifestyle and the importance of taking care of your kidneys.”

“We will also be collecting old running shoes at the walk, the shoes will then be given to a group of kids who can still use the shoes or the shoes will be recycled,” Jensen said.

“The Kinesiology Club supports healthy lifestyles through education, physical activity, and nutrition,” she said.