LA LGBT Center helps understand family members

The Los Angeles LGBT Center offers a lot of help to people who need to know how to deal with their identities.

Many people who are part of the LGBT community are afraid of how the people around them will treat them after they show who they are.

Jose Martinez is the brother of Maria Martinez, who is part of the LGBT community.

Jose said, “At first it was very difficult for me to know that my sister was lesbian, because I never really had something like this in my life. I actually remember the day that she told me.

“I was playing video games and I remember seeing my sister nervous. I asked her what was wrong, but she said, ‘Everything is fine.’ I did not believe her because I can see in her face that she was very worried and scared at the same time.”

Jose received therapy to understand his sister.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center gives families therapy to help them understand anything they are having trouble with.

Martinez said, “I decided to go to the therapy because I love my sister so much. I remember seeing some of her friends bother her, even though I was mad, not at her, to be honest, I really don’t know who I was mad at, but I’m never gonna let anyone hurt her. That’s why I decided to take the therapy. I realized at that moment, I really love her. I cannot let my sister be alone in this.”

The center helped the entire family get through the process of accepting Martinez’s new life as a lesbian.

Mario Rodriguez, is Luis Rodriguez brother articulates, “I remember seeing my bother sad. I mean he was not entirely happy even though he always tried to do the same things that I did like having a girlfriend.

I remember that when my parents asked him why he didn’t have a girlfriend, he always got nervous and just said that ‘he just didn’t find the right one’ but I didn’t believe him.”

Mario took part in therapy sessions to help his bother.

He said, “I was in shock, when I found out that my bother was gay. I have a gay friend, too, but when my brother told me, it was hard to believe.”

Both Mario and Jose attended family therapy because they love their siblings and just wanted to help them. They said they did not understand them at first, but they changed their minds because of the love that they have for their siblings.