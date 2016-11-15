Attention: gender is no longer dichotomous

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Male and female terminology use to be easy to understand. In grade school, society often teaches society that gender is a simple concept like black and white; you’re either male or female- there is no in between.

However in 2016, the dichotomy of gender is no longer existent.

It is time to get informed and look beyond the male and female spectrum.

There are things that you can do to help the inclusion of other genders. Most importantly, immerse yourself in the issues.

These issues can be avoided if the public takes the time to get informed and empathize with the transgender community.

The lack of knowledge has become the blindfold that has not allowed for the advancement of the inclusion of genders beyond those so deeply embedded in our society.

Wake up! It is time that you understand the importance of all genders.

Don’t underestimate the power of knowledge, so learn the terminology. It doesn’t take long to search online. There are plenty of resources that can help you understand the basics of the complexity of transgender terms.

According to glaad.com, the term transgender in simple terms refers to a person whose gender identity differs from the gender assigned at birth. Gender identity is the internal personal sense of being. Gender identity is not dependent on physiological aspects.

When speaking of gender identity having a vagina does not determine that you’re a woman, neither does having a penis determine you’re a man.

With terminology also comes the complex topic of appropriate pronoun usage. Gender expectations are so deeply rooted in society that sometimes people find it hard to appropriate a gender to an individual.

If you find yourself debating which pronoun to use (she/he/them) stop your ignorance and ASK!

A person prefers that you seek to know their gender identity instead of having you incorrectly assume it.

Making the effort to become more knowledgeable is a way to become more inclusive. By asking someone’s gender you’re making an effort to recognize them as members of your society.

Terminology isn’t the only problem that members of the transgender community face. There is discrimination by both cisman and ciswoman in not accepting a transgender individual as “entirely” male or “entirely” female because of physiological differences.

This is offensive and undermines the identity of the individual. One person can’t determine another person’s gender. Gender identity is a personal choice.

What Cerritos College is doing

ASCC senate is currently looking into the prospect of including gender neutral bathrooms across campus. The issue was put forth by Jessica Faye Summers.

Summers, a transgender woman, has been a vocal advocate about the issues that transgender students face on campus. She emphasizes the need to make Cerritos College a more inclusive and safe space for her community.

With 1.4 million transgender people currently reported, we can see why the issue must be addressed.

Summers has also been victim to verbal and physical assault; the need to make sure she and others are safe is of vital importance.

Along with the gender neutral bathroom initiative, ASCC Senate has approved Title IX Ambassador Task Force. While other groups on campus tackle similar issues, the Title IX Task Force will be here to specifically enforce the prohibition of discrimination on the basis of gender in any federally funded education program or activity. This group also plans to outreach to members of campus who have suffered from sexual assault, domestic violence, discrimination, and hate crimes.

What you need to do

There are great strides to be made to reach full inclusion of the transgender community, people need to realize that the first step is to become informed.

Whether you agree with the concept or not, that’s no one’s concern.

What is concerning is that you treat people with the dignity and respect that they deserve.

Being transgender means going through a transition in which a person emerges from their assigned gender into their preferred identified gender. It is important to recognize that the transition is often times not smooth, however, YOU have the power to become a more tolerable and understanding person with those that surround you, but it will take YOU to make the decision to become that person.

Discriminating, hating, hurting, violating, and assaulting someone just because you believe that their gender isn’t the “right” one is not -and will never be- okay.