Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Shohei Ohtani in the batters box waiting for the pitch getting ready to swing.

Top five teams Shohei Ohtani could sign with

2
Kyle Rittenhouse crying in court after the jury found him not guilty of murder.

Kyle Rittenhouse needs to be stopped

3
Dante Rojas says guys face more peer pressure.

Who faces more peer pressure? Guys or girls?

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Having to take general ed’s in college is pointless

Byline photo of Joel Carpio
Joel CarpioNovember 30, 2023
Money+being+served+on+a+plate+next+to+some+silverware.+
ShotForShot
Money being served on a plate next to some silverware.

In high school, you spend all four years learning general education so what’s the point of having to do it again for another two years in college?

A lot of countries, unlike the United States, don’t require you to take your GE’s again in college for another two years.

In Europe most if not all colleges don’t require you to take any general education courses.

To no surprise, the U.S. is behind on this method of education that most colleges in Europe have adopted.

Instead of requiring GE’s colleges need to focus more on using those two years to let the student discover what they want to major in and not have them repeat their GE’s.

Unfortunately, oftentimes a lot of the general education classes that students take, the work they are assigned to do feels like busy work rather than learning anything valuable from the course.

Many people have argued that the U.S. should and needs to get rid of college students having to take their gen ed’s again.

It feels like a waste of time and a waste of money to have to redo what you already did in your past four years in high school all over again in a shorter amount of time for your first two college years.

It’s outrageous that if you were to go to an expensive college you would be paying absurd amounts of money for two years of education for free in high school.

College should be a time when you’re figuring out what to do as a career once you enter the workforce.

It should be a time of learning more about you, your skills, attributes, likes, dislikes, strengths and weaknesses.

Oftentimes when people argue that colleges should get rid of GE requirements the rebuttal is that we are getting taught a higher level of the subject than we were in high school.

Allegedly, a lot of professors’ curriculums or test/quiz answers can be easily found on the internet.

This leaves some to ask why we are paying so much money for a “higher level” of education when we can just look up what we are being taught for free.

Because this allegedly happens often, a lot of students feel like their time and money is being robbed by the money-hungry governing body of the colleges.

People from foreign countries are often confused at the fact that once we are in college, we still have to do our GE’s for another two years.

More people would probably also attend college if GE’s were taken off and no longer required to be taken.

It is unfortunate that the U.S. still hasn’t caught up to the educational practices of today and is still stuck in the practices of yesterday.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Joel Carpio, Editor in Chief
Joel Carpio is the Editor in Chief for Talon Marks. He is an avid fan of the MLB, NFL, NBA, and MLS. In his spare time, he is listening to all genres of music, practicing graphic design, and playing basketball. He hopes to transfer to Arizona State University and graduate with a Bachelors and Masters degree in sports journalism. Carpio would also like to work for the MLB or ESPN one day.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Editorial
Grandma with her three grandchildren on the couch sitting down.
Wisdom passed down to the younger generations
Vegans rally in support of animals rights in the United Kingdom.
Your food is cruelty free, not pollution free
The American flag swaying back and forth above a POW-MIA flag.
What does the American flag mean to you?
Heres a photo of a man endlessly jerking off with a machine.
Instead of porn, try therapy
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Riqui Puig #6 of Los Angeles Galaxy controls the ball against Jose Cifuentes #20 of Los Angeles FC during the first half of the Western Conference Semifinals of 2022 MLS Cup playoffs at Banc of California Stadium on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
NBA and NFL unfairly overshadow hockey and soccer
Adam Scotti
The 'all white cops are bad' narrative needs to stop
More in Opinion
A small tent encampment on the sidewalk at Van Ness and Golden State Avenue.
Xi Jinping should visit Downtown LA so it gets cleaned
Alfonso Campos assistant manager at Whole Foods in Long Beach.
Voice of the People: Should Christmas music be played before or after Thanksgiving?
A man that is hungry reaching for food from a tray outside.
Eating disorders are not a "girly" thing
Student frustrated because the Wi-FI will not work properly.
Cerritos College needs better internet
Prisoner of war encampment in Korea during the Korean War.
War is dumb, it's time to grow up
An artificial intelligence generated face with a brain that has an AI chip inside it.
Artificial Intelligence isn't taking over anything
More in Top Stories
Lyndsey Lefebvre, English instructor, lightening the mood while advocating for covered health insurance for part-time faculty, Nov. 15.
Part-time faculty members still advocating for health benefits
Shohei Ohtani in the batters box waiting for the pitch getting ready to swing.
Top five teams Shohei Ohtani could sign with
Cerritos College lines up at the line of scrimmage to snap the ball.
Photo Gallery: Cerritos College vs. Golden West
Ralf Moeller and Arnold Schwarzenegger shaking hands with a member of the community.
Arnold Schwarzenegger gives back at Hollenbeck’s turkey giveaway
No. 7521 Megan Feitz running against Coach Downey Cross Country Classic on Fri. Sep. 29 in San Diego.
Embracing not just the runner: Megan Feitz
Students hard at work on their college applications as the deadline approaches.
Crunch time for students with college apps

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *