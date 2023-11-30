Having to take general ed’s in college is pointless

In high school, you spend all four years learning general education so what’s the point of having to do it again for another two years in college?

A lot of countries, unlike the United States, don’t require you to take your GE’s again in college for another two years.

In Europe most if not all colleges don’t require you to take any general education courses.

To no surprise, the U.S. is behind on this method of education that most colleges in Europe have adopted.

Instead of requiring GE’s colleges need to focus more on using those two years to let the student discover what they want to major in and not have them repeat their GE’s.

Unfortunately, oftentimes a lot of the general education classes that students take, the work they are assigned to do feels like busy work rather than learning anything valuable from the course.

Many people have argued that the U.S. should and needs to get rid of college students having to take their gen ed’s again.

It feels like a waste of time and a waste of money to have to redo what you already did in your past four years in high school all over again in a shorter amount of time for your first two college years.

It’s outrageous that if you were to go to an expensive college you would be paying absurd amounts of money for two years of education for free in high school.

College should be a time when you’re figuring out what to do as a career once you enter the workforce.

It should be a time of learning more about you, your skills, attributes, likes, dislikes, strengths and weaknesses.

Oftentimes when people argue that colleges should get rid of GE requirements the rebuttal is that we are getting taught a higher level of the subject than we were in high school.

Allegedly, a lot of professors’ curriculums or test/quiz answers can be easily found on the internet.

This leaves some to ask why we are paying so much money for a “higher level” of education when we can just look up what we are being taught for free.

Because this allegedly happens often, a lot of students feel like their time and money is being robbed by the money-hungry governing body of the colleges.

People from foreign countries are often confused at the fact that once we are in college, we still have to do our GE’s for another two years.

More people would probably also attend college if GE’s were taken off and no longer required to be taken.

It is unfortunate that the U.S. still hasn’t caught up to the educational practices of today and is still stuck in the practices of yesterday.