Trump’s golden showers and other tremendous controversies

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With only one week before inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump is involved in another controversy.

Amongst other scandals, Trump’s name is now alongside the term “golden showers” and blackmail.

In a CNN article stating that “classified documents presented last week to President Obama and President-elect Trump included allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump — multiple US officials with direct knowledge of the briefings tell CNN.”

After the CNN story, BuzzFeed posted its own article stating “A dossier compiled by a person who has claimed to be a former British intelligence official alleges Russia has compromising information on Trump. The allegations are unverified and the report contains errors.”

The article also contains a pdf version of the 35-page dossier with very few redactions.

What is surprising is the fact that in his Wednesday, Jan. 11 press-conference Trump’s defense on the scandal was that it was fake news, that the dossier should never have been written, and the liberal media is out to get him.

In an on air interview with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, Trump’s former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway went as far as to state that if the allegations in the dossier were about President Barack Obama it would not be news, and the media would be reporting on the inaugural preparations taking place.

To that, I say that all presidents are treated and acknowledged based on their character, experience and overall conduct.

If the dossier was about Obama, the dossier would have been treated with far more skepticism because his character. His history would have not been questioned, nor has he been implicated in any sexual allegations.

Trump has! The claim in the dossier that Trump, “settled for the use of extensive sexual services there from local prostitutes” is not something anyone who has kept track of Trumps scandals would consider beyond believe.

You cannot compare Obama to Trump, they do not have the same historical significance in becoming president; they do not have the same background, personality, and moral character.

Your sins do not get absolved by putting your hand on a Bible during inauguration.

Trump and Conway cannot expect the media to forget all of their past and treat them with a clean slate, or as Conway said “have a good relationship” when they expect the press to act as their public relations agency and not the government watchdog it should be.